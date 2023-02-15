Jules Sebastian has shared an incredibly easy and healthy pizza alternative that’ll make a great weeknight dinner: Eggplant Stacks!
Taking to Instagram, Jules shared a video of her cooking the Eggplant Stacks along with the caption:
WATCH: Jules Sebastian’s Eggplant Stacks
“Check out this Eggplant Stack! Starting the week [off] healthy and this dish almost makes you feel like you are eating pizza…. definitely try this! Would also be delicious on grilled zucchini.”
If you’re tempted to try out Jules’ Eggplant Stacks recipe all you’ll need is eggplants, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper, ricotta, pesto and fresh basil.
To make the healthy dish, cut your eggplant into slices that are “not too thin [but] not too thick” and fry them in some olive oil.
Jules’ Eggplant Stacks make a great, healthy pizza alternative.
In a different pan, fry garlic, sliced cherry tomatoes, salt and pepper in olive oil.
Once the eggplants are golden brown on each side, spread ricotta and pesto on one side. Top the eggplants with the fried tomatoes and a sprig of fresh basil.
Jules describes the meal as “very good” in her video and we have to say, the Eggplant Stacks does look pretty delicious!
And, as Jules points out, if you’re not a fan of eggplant, zucchini would make a great alternative.
If you’re looking for a healthy lunch or dinner that’s easy to make, seriously look no further!