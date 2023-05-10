Jules Sebastian breakfast frittata recipe
Jules' simple recipe relied a lot on intuition rather than exact measurements. With this in consideration, these are the ingredients she is pictured using...
Ingredients
- 1 bundle of asparagus, chopped
- 1 cup of Chinese broccoli heads
- 1/2 green capsicum, chopped
- 1/2 yellow capsicum, chopped
- handful of mushrooms, sliced
- 4 eggs
- thickened cream
- prosciutto
- goats cheese
- salt, to taste
Method
In a large bowl, Jules adds all her vegetables.
Separately, she whisks the eggs and (off camera) adds in thickened cream. While a specific measurement isn't provided, her method is what she describes as, "you basically just throw it all in and put it into the oven!"
Combining the solids with the liquids, she (off camera) adds in the prosciutto and, presumably, salt to taste.
Pouring the mixture into a lined baking tray she crumbles goats cheese on top and leaves it in the oven until fully baked.
For specific instructions, reference our other frittata recipe here.
