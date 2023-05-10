Jules Sebastian breakfast frittata recipe

Jules' simple recipe relied a lot on intuition rather than exact measurements. With this in consideration, these are the ingredients she is pictured using...

Ingredients

1 bundle of asparagus, chopped

1 cup of Chinese broccoli heads

1/2 green capsicum, chopped

1/2 yellow capsicum, chopped

handful of mushrooms, sliced

4 eggs

thickened cream

prosciutto

goats cheese

salt, to taste

Method

In a large bowl, Jules adds all her vegetables.

Separately, she whisks the eggs and (off camera) adds in thickened cream. While a specific measurement isn't provided, her method is what she describes as, "you basically just throw it all in and put it into the oven!"

Combining the solids with the liquids, she (off camera) adds in the prosciutto and, presumably, salt to taste.

Pouring the mixture into a lined baking tray she crumbles goats cheese on top and leaves it in the oven until fully baked.

For specific instructions, reference our other frittata recipe here.

Jules Sebastian's serving ware

Issi Australian Cotton Tea Towel Pack Of 2 THE ICONIC

Issi Australian Cotton Tea Towel Pack Of 2, $24.95 at THE ICONIC | SHOP NOW

Theo Timber Long Dish THE ICONIC

Theo Timber Long Dish, $79.95 at THE ICONIC | SHOP NOW

Lorne Bowl THE ICONIC

Lorne Bowl, $17.95 at THE ICONIC | SHOP NOW