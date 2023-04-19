Jules Sebastian shares affordable winter style guide
Better yet, you can score these looks from your local Big W!
Updating your wardrobe can be a costly affair. As we head into the autumn/winter months, the need for thicker layers and warmer pieces has quickly set upon us.
While cool season fashion can certainly be more fun, when swapping out your summer dresses for long coats and pants, prices can add up...
Jules Sebastian says 'no more"! Taking to Instagram, the public figure took to Instagram to share a cold-weather-themed style guide, all sourced from Big W and Target.
Her outfits, which revolved around a staple pair of $30 jeans, are perfect as we head into the cooler weather.
Money does not need to compromise style! From cosy knits to trendy denim, we break down Jules' style selections and show you where to shop the looks.
A rust-toned ribbed turtleneck paired with some classic black jeans and chunky loafers.
Look One - Chic and simple
Jules pairs a classic pair of straight-leg, high-waisted black jeans with a rusty autumn-coloured ribbed turtleneck. Paired with a chunky black loafer with a gold accent, the three-piece ensemble is the perfect blend of effortless and pulled-together.
A relaxed cardigan and sleek black styling exudes refined basics.
Look Two - Refined basics
Create a whole new look with just one change! Swap your turtleneck for a boxy fit cardi for something a little more relaxed.
Keep it comfy and cute with a pair of joggers and a denim jacket.
Look Three - Comfy and Cute
Incorporating the same black pair of jeans, you can dress down your winter ensemble with a pair of plain white joggers and a denim jacket layered over a simple jumper.
