Mini Biscoff Cheesecakes.

Taking to Instagram, Jules uploaded a step-by-step video guide (which you can watch in the video player above) of her whipping up the dessert at home, and captioned the post: "Mini Biscoff Cheesecake."

"I’m literally obsessed with biscoff right now. I found this on Tik Tok from @fitwithbritt. Yummmm."

Yum is the perfect word to describe these little treats of flavour, and to make them, all you need are a handful of ingredients, including Biscoff spread of course, and no kitchen tools required!

"I don't know about you guys but I cannot get enough of Biscoff right now," Jules started off in the video.

She went on to explain that you will need 50 grams of light cream cheese, 50 grams of Yopro yoghurt, and a heaped tablespoon of Biscoff spread.

"Stir that all together and smear it across some Biscoff biscuits," she said. "Of course, you'll need some whipped cream and some crushed up Biscoff on top."

Jules ended up with eight mini Biscoff cheesecakes, but warns that you might not even need that many.

"Now, just one is probably enough to hit the spot, these guys are [delicious]," she said.