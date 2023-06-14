Ingredients
- 3 tbsp butter
- 1 dash of olive oil
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- 1/2 diced onion
- 1 cup diced chorizo
- 1/2 cup sundried tomatoes
- 2 tbsp tomato paste.
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 box spiral pasta
- 1/2 cup parmesan
Method
1. Add your box of spiral pasta to salted boiling water. Leave to cook.
2. Heat a pan with 2 tbsps butter and olive oil. Add the onion, chorizo and tomatoes to fry.
3. Once lightly fried, transfer into a bowl. Add 1 tbsp to the now-empty pan and add the tomato paste and cream. Once adequately heated, transfer the chorizo mix back and combine.
4. Salt the sauce, add your pasta to the pan and garnish with basil and parmesan.