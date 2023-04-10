Method

Grease a 24cm round springform pan (base measuring 22cm). Line base and side with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above edge of pan. Line side of pan with Tim Tams. Process remaining Tim Tams in a food processor until finely crushed. Add butter and process until combined. Press evenly over base of prepared pan. Refrigerate while preparing filling. To make filling, beat cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl of an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in cooled melted white chocolate. Mixture may look curdled. Continue to beat until smooth. Fold in cream until just combined. Transfer one-third of the mixture into a separate bowl. Fold cooled melted dark chocolate into larger amount of mixture until just combined. Spoon white and dark chocolate mixtures alternately into prepared pan. Smooth over top. Refrigerate, covered, overnight. Remove side of pan. Slide onto a serving plate. Decorate with sifted cocoa. Cut between biscuits into slices.

TIP

Cheesecake can be made up to two days ahead. Store, covered, in the fridge. This cheesecake is quite rich, so cut between biscuits, into thin slices to serve.