Twisties x Donut King flavour collaboration. Supplied

Retailing for $2.70, the unusual snack will be available at Donut King, Woolworths, Coles, IGA, Ampol, Coles Express and selected independent retailers.

Saying it's "unlike any chip you've tried before" Twisties Brand Manager Melanie Saluni spoke on the collaboration: "We wanted to shine a light on the fun that Twisties brings to the Australian chip aisle, so we thought what better way to do that than with a new flavour that is set to get heads turning."

Raquel Hine, Donut King's Marketing Manager shared similar sentiments: "We’re always looking for innovative ways to bring new flavour experiences to sweet treat lovers and couldn’t have thought of a better combination than two iconic Australian brands coming together to create a snack that will deliver just that!"