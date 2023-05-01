Known for their classic cheese flavour, Twisties have undergone a sweet makeover.
- by
Olga Scorer
Twisties have held their place as an Aussie snack icon for more than 50 years. Best known for their classic cheese flavouring, the curly corn-based snack has traditionally stayed true to its cheesy roots. With a secondary chicken flavour, the salty treat has also ventured into limited edition flavours; including Cheese Toastie, Cheese Burger, Kaboom! BBQ Curry, and Cheesy Bacon.
Considering this, it comes as a surprise that the brand have launched an all-new sweet offering.
On May 1 2023, Twisties Twisted Raspberry enters stores nationwide.
That's right. An all-new, limited edition, sweet Twisties flavour has hit the shelves.
In a new brand initiative, Twisties hosted a nationwide vote to decide their next limited edition release. With Twisted Raspberry taking first place with 6000 votes, the chips have undergone a new dessert twist.
Dessert chips, you say?
Supplied
If shock is your first reaction to this news, you wouldn't be the only one. Twisties Brand Manager, Melanie Saluni spoke about reactions to the fan-choice flavour saying, "We were very surprised to see Twisted Raspberry come out on top."
"We can’t wait to hear what Twisties fanatics think!” she continued.
Described as juicy, sweet, and sherbet-y in taste, the new flavour offering will certainly garner some strong reactions - this was witnessed when the raspberry snack was first announced earlier this year. Finally available for consumption, however, we're excited to see real-life taste reactions!
Available for a limited time from Coles and select Independent retailers, this new launch is certainly not one to miss.