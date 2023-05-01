Dessert chips, you say? Supplied

If shock is your first reaction to this news, you wouldn't be the only one. Twisties Brand Manager, Melanie Saluni spoke about reactions to the fan-choice flavour saying, "We were very surprised to see Twisted Raspberry come out on top."

"We can’t wait to hear what Twisties fanatics think!” she continued.

Described as juicy, sweet, and sherbet-y in taste, the new flavour offering will certainly garner some strong reactions - this was witnessed when the raspberry snack was first announced earlier this year. Finally available for consumption, however, we're excited to see real-life taste reactions!

Available for a limited time from Coles and select Independent retailers, this new launch is certainly not one to miss.