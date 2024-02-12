"I can’t wait to get back on stage, in front of the band and playing for you all," he wrote.

Jimmy, 67, shared the news of his Hell of a Time tour on Instagram with a candid health update after being hospitalised with bacterial pneumonia in November 2023 and undergoing open heart surgery.

Australian icon Jimmy Barnes has announced he will be touring Australia in 2024.

Is Jimmy Barnes touring Australia in 2024?

Yes! Jimmy has announced the exciting news of a new tour spreading across 12 dates from June to August.

The Hell of a Time tour "will be a stripped back, intimate, regional theatre tour," Jimmy shared.

Jimmy will kick off his tour in Subiaco on June 12 and Mandurah on June 13, two regional suburbs close to Perth.

He will then play three shows across Victoria; Frankston on June 17, Traralgon on June 18, and Shepparton on June 20.

On June 29 he will play one show in Tasmania at Sandy Bay, a suburb in Hobart.

In South Australia, Jimmy will play two shows; one in Tanunda on July 4, and one in Adelaide on July 5.

He will then play in Wyong, New South Wales on August 6 and Toowoomba City, Queensland, on August 8 followed by a show in Canberra on August 16.

He will finish up the tour by performing at the Sydney Opera House on August 18.

