Australian icon Jimmy Barnes has announced he will be touring Australia in 2024.
Jimmy, 67, shared the news of his
Hell of a Time tour on Instagram with a candid health update after being hospitalised with bacterial pneumonia in November 2023 and undergoing open heart surgery.
"I can’t wait to get back on stage, in front of the band and playing for you all," he wrote.
Is Jimmy Barnes touring Australia in 2024?
Yes! Jimmy has announced the exciting news of a new tour spreading across 12 dates from June to August.
The
Hell of a Time tour " will be a stripped back, intimate, regional theatre tour," Jimmy shared.
Jimmy will kick off his tour in Subiaco on June 12 and Mandurah on June 13, two regional suburbs close to Perth.
He will then play three shows across Victoria; Frankston on June 17, Traralgon on June 18, and Shepparton on June 20.
On June 29 he will play one show in Tasmania at Sandy Bay, a suburb in Hobart.
In South Australia, Jimmy will play two shows; one in Tanunda on July 4, and one in Adelaide on July 5.
He will then play in Wyong, New South Wales on August 6 and Toowoomba City, Queensland, on August 8 followed by a show in Canberra on August 16.
He will finish up the tour by performing at the Sydney Opera House on August 18.
Where can I buy tickets for Jimmy Barnes Australia tickets 2024?
Tickets to the
Hell of a Time tour will go on sale at 10 am (local time) on Monday, February 19 through the Jimmy Barnes website.
Before the tour starts, Jimmy's comeback will be marked by a special performance at Bluesfest Byron Bay over the Easter Long Weekend, playing a special Flesh and Wood 30th-anniversary show.
The tickets are on sale now through Moshtix.
"Also, as part of the 30th anniversary of Flesh and Wood, we’re releasing a limited edition sand-coloured vinyl re-issue of the album, which I’ll also be signing," Jimmy revealed.
Jimmy is clearly very excited to be back on the road following his recovery!
"Finally, I really want to thank everyone for their support and good wishes while I was ill. The family were passing on your messages of care and it really lifted my spirits," he wrote on his recent Instagram post.
