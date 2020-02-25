RELATED: Jimmy Barnes: “It felt like I was dying!”

Who Is Jimmy Barnes?

Jimmy Barnes (born James Dixon) is an Australian singer of Scottish descent. At the age of 17, he left a troubled home to join a band that would go on to become Cold Chisel, one of the biggest rock bands in the Australian music industry.

Getty

With Cold Chisel, Barnes racked up 14 Top 40 albums and several chart-topping hits such as “Flame Trees”, “Cheap Wine”, “Choirgirl”, and more. However, due to rising tension between Barnes, the rest of the band, and their management, the group disbanded after a best-selling live concert in December 1983.

Shortly after that, Barnes pursued a solo career. He found incredible success, and 13 out of his 19 solo studio albums to date have made the charts. Barnes recently released a new album entitled My Criminal Record; the album reached number one and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the ARIA Awards.

Who Is Jimmy Barnes’ Wife?

Jimmy Barnes is married to Thai-born Jane Mahoney. The pair met in Canberra in 1979, and Mahoney became his girlfriend and moved in with him soon after. Barnes and Mahoney tied the knot in May 1981 and have been together ever since. Jane is a great singer herself and occasionally performs with Jimmy.

Getty

Who Are Jimmy Barnes’ Children?

David Campbell

Date of birth: August 6, 1973 (age 46)

Mother: N/A

Like his father, David Campbell is also a singer and stage performer. He was raised by his maternal grandmother, Joan, believing her to be his mother. He only found out that his ‘sister’ was his real mother when he was 10 years old.

David and Jimmy have recorded several duets together and perform at each other’s concerts. They also performed together on an episode of Dancing with the Stars.

Mahalia Barnes

Date of birth: July 12, 1982 (age 37)

Mother: Jane Mahoney

Mahalia is the eldest daughter of Jane and Jimmy Barnes. She started her musical career as a member of The Tin Lids, a children’s pop group composed of her and her siblings. Mahalia’s also released a few solo studio albums as an adult and has been featured in a few duets with her famous father.

EJ Barnes

Date of birth: December 22, 1984 (age 35)

Mother: Jane Mahoney

Eliza Jane Barnes a.k.a. EJ is a singer and actress. She was a part of The Tin Lids when she was just seven years old. She appeared in the 2008 music video short for Liam Finn’s song “Better to Be” and has also sung alongside her father during live performances.

Jackie Barnes

Date of birth: February 4, 1986 (age 33)

Mother: Jane Mahoney

Jackie is the only son of Jimmy with his wife Jane. He’s a drummer, singer, and songwriter. After graduating high school, Jackie toured with his dad as his band’s keyboardist and recorded a few songs with him. Currently, he plays with Australian rock band Rose Tattoo.

Elly-May Barnes

Date of birth: May 3, 1989

Mother: Jane Mahoney (age 30)

Barnes’ youngest daughter, Elly-May is (surprise, surprise) also a singer. She recorded duets with her father, most notably for his Double Happiness album. Elly-May has cerebral palsy, but that didn’t stop her from giving birth to a beautiful son named Dylan.

Amanda Bennett & Megan Torzyn

This one’s a story worthy of a movie! In 2010, Barnes found out that he actually had two more children with two different women. Amanda Bennett and Megan Torzyn, who were in their mid-30s at the time, contacted Barnes and he took a paternity test that confirmed he was their father. Funnily enough, Amanda was born in the same year as Barnes’ other son David Campbell.

Both Barnes and his wife have been welcoming to the two new family members. “My kids are all so great that when I found out there were a couple more, I felt they would be good people, and they're lovely girls," he said.

Australia’s Favourite Working Class Boy

Although he has a badass reputation as one of Australia’s top rockers, Jimmy Barnes has a huge heart. It’s evident in how he supports all of his children – including the ones from before his marriage.

RELATED: Kyle Sandilands reignites his feud with David Campbell, claiming he’s “rotten to the core”