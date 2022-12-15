Jimmy is on the mend. Instagram

In the announcement, Jimmy said he had been suffering from chronic pain for the previous 8 years as "stomping around stages for nearly 50 years" has finally caught up with him.

"I've had niggling back and hip issues for years, but things suddenly got a lot worse over the last few weeks and I'm now in constant and severe pain," he said.

"As everybody knows, it's against my religion to blow out gigs but the doctors tell me I need an operation as soon as possible and it will really limit my movement for a few months.

"As much as it kills me to inconvenience everyone, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years.

Being a rock legend has caught up with him. Instagram

Jimmy's replacement for the tour is Hoodoo Gurus as they have agreed to fill in and headline the three upcoming shows the rock star was supposed to headline in Wollongong, Torquay and Rochford Wines.

Hours before the surgery, Jimmy shared a video of himself with his wife and friend in good spirits and doing what he loves… playing music!

"Here's a beautiful song for you all. Have a Little Faith in Me by John Hyatt. I'll be on the operating table tomorrow so thanks for all your encouraging wishes," he wrote.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.