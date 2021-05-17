Janine and her husband Jeff co-founded Boost Juice back in 2000. Instagram

She added that they learned early on that if they work on the same project, it often "doesn't end well", so now they have complete responsibility for their respective areas.

"And we never take an issue to bed. The key thing is respect," she said.

In the same interview, Jeff said that 95 per cent of the time working together had been brilliant, despite the long hours, stress and managing to raise their children at the same time.

"It was the beast in the room of our marriage for 12 months but you get through it. At the end of the day, we love each other dearly and that holds it all together, doesn't it?"

The couple share four children together; Samuel, 29, Oliver, 23, Riley, 21 and Tahlia, 11.

As for the big age gap between her kids, Janine admitted on the I Don't Know How She Does It podcast, that when she was 39 and on a business trip in South Korea, she booked her husband in for a vasectomy reversal when she felt the sudden want to have another child.

"I know it sounds a little bit weird but that is how it felt and by this stage my poor husband - I had sent him off to have a vasectomy," she said.

"So he had a reversal and that didn't work so it took three years before this gorgeous little girl came into our lives," she confessed.

With her eldest already having children of his own, Janine told Kidspot that she felt "really lucky" to be able to expand her family.

"Tahlia's been a wonderful addition to our family. I'm really lucky," she said.

"My older kids taught me a lot about being present with my kids. And you always hear people say, 'If I knew then what I knew now I’d parent differently' ... well I get the gift to do that."

