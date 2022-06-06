Jamie's eldest daughter is a floral designer based in the US. Instagram

What's more, floral designer Taylor, who is based in LA and "seeing a young architect" has inherited her dad's creativity.

"She'll probably be bumping me out of jobs soon!" Jamie joked to TV WEEK in 2020.

"We've worked together a bunch of times. She did all the designs for my Pottery Barn launch in New York, and we teamed up again for another launch. I was very proud of her to be able to pull that off."

It was "love at first sight" when Jamie and Taylor's mother Michelle met and though their romantic relationship didn't work out and the break up was "traumatic", they're still close.

"Michelle and I are the best of mates now. She and her husband stay at my house in LA and they have a young daughter. We're one big happy family," Jamie told Sunday Life in 2018.

After Taylor became an adult, Jamie confessed he'd love to be a dad again and his dreams came true when he met singer-songwriter and now fiancee Ameka Jane.

In July 2021, the couple welcomed daughter Beau but Jamie says round two of fatherhood has been easier.

"I think I'm probably a better dad now than the first time around. Taylor's still my number one girl, but being able to be home now and spend quality time with Beau created a bond that's like nothing I've felt before," he told Woman's Day.

Jamie and fiancee Ameka share daughter Beau. Instagram

Ameka also told Woman's Day that Jamie is "an amazing father".

"He's a beautiful dad to Taylor, and then seeing the bond that he has with Beau, it makes you fall in love and appreciate someone in a whole new light," she said.

"Watching him through her eyes has been beautiful to watch too, she's a daddy's girl for sure. Mum is just coming along for the ride, but that's OK. It's never a dull moment in the Durie household. I will spend my entire life chasing after the two of them."

Beau is "a daddy's girl for sure". Instagram

After years of working in the US, Jamie is happy being at home Down Under with his girls.

"Being with my family is like a different level of happiness," he admitted.

"It's like warm hot chocolate. It's sweet and warm and sustaining and nurturing."