"I just can’t stop taking photos of our little angel." Instagram

It's only been a few days since Jamie and Amika welcomed their baby girl, where Jamie first broke the news of her arrival on July 18.

"My heart is overflowing ❤️we are thrilled to introduce you to our beautiful baby girl ……….Beau Durie," he wrote.

"Words can’t describe how proud I am of my girls.. Thank-you my beautiful Ameka for bringing so much joy into our lives."

The news of Ameka’s pregnancy first broke via New Idea after the mum-to-be was snapped at a Dancing With the Stars: All Stars wrap party in Sydney back in April with a burgeoning baby bump.

Jamie finally addressed the exciting news a month later with a sweet Mother’s Day post dedicated to his gorgeous fiancée.

“A partner who supports your dreams and your healing is a priceless gem, a heaven in human form - @yung_pueblo,” he quoted before adding: “Happy Mother’s Day, my darling. Can’t wait.❤️.”

Ameka and Jamie first announced they were expecting a baby together on Mother's Day. Instagram

Beau is the couple’s first child together, but Jamie's second, as he shares a daughter, Taylor, from a previous relationship.

The dad-of-two has previously spoken about his role as a father in a Father's Day post, and said "how important" it is.

"They grow fast, savour every moment and give them all the love and guidance you have," he said.

"It’s our privilege and our responsibility to shape them as the best version of themselves. Love you Tay," Jamie added.