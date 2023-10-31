Instagram

"A bit of news… we’re getting married ❤️ A lot of my life is lived out on TV, but I’ve also kept some things private because, well, not everything needs to be out there," James wrote in his announcement on Sunday night.

"I’m thrilled to tell you I asked Farrah to marry me and she said “yes”.

"For those who don’t know Farrah she’s a ray of sunshine in this world. She’s brilliant and beautiful, funny and clever, a kind heart who saves lives and runs ultra marathons in her spare time.



"The last couple of years of our relationship have been long distance while Farrah has been in Perth completing a fellowship in interventional cardiology and I couldn’t be prouder of her. Finally she’s coming home to our little place and we’re looking forward to starting the next chapter of our lives together. I’m the happiest man alive 💫."

The photo shows the both with big, beautiful smiles to commemorate their engagement... the ring looks beautiful too!

Getty

"The biggest of congratulations 🥳," commented Sarah Di Lorenzo, popular Australian author.

“I’m glad you waited til I met her and officially approved. I know it slowed things down but it was the right thing to do... but more importantly wooohooo!!!! Much love to you both @james_tobin and Farrah ❤️❤️❤️,” The Morning Show co-host Larry Emdur said.

“So thrilled for you both. What an exciting year ahead,” Better Homes and Gardens star Johanna Griggs said.

"The best news! Congratulations!! ♥️" commented popular Australian author, Maha Corbett.

“Dear JT & Farrah - this is the most wonderful news. Congratulations 🎉 you are such a fab couple and I look forward to many happy times ahead. Love from us both xxx❤️,” Farmer Wants a Wife host Sam Armytage wrote.

"Wonderful news! Congrats to you both! xx" wrote Sunrise producer Kristina Simich.

This is just a few of the endless amounts of comments congratulating James on his news.

