Make Christmas extra special by making your very own wreath. Pexels

You’ll need:

• A wire wreath and tie wire – you can get both from a garden shop, hardware store or Kmart.

• A faux garland from a home shop + a few pretty stems from garden plants, such as eucalyptus or magnolia.

• Some pine cones or other decorative natural touches (faux berries would also look amazing).

For a more authentic wreath, go all natural by using real greenery instead of the faux garland. Pexels

Here’s how you do it:

1. Wrap the garland around the wire wreath and attach it using tie wire.

2. Keep going until you have good coverage, and then cut away any bits you don’t need.

3. Tie in the individual stems until you get a look you like.

4. Tie in a few pine cones or other decorative elements.

5. Hang up and admire your creation!

Tip: For a more authentic wreath, go all natural by using real greenery instead of the faux garland. It won’t last longer than the Christmas season, but that doesn’t matter. Pull off the greenery when the day is done, and save the wire wreath and ties for next year!



