Jamie will share all his festive cooking secrets on Together At Christmas. Ten

Ingredients

Serves 8:

3 onions

30g unsalted butter

30g dried cranberries

1 lemon

1 bunch of sage (20g)

30ml cognac

300g panettone or breadcrumbs

1 large free-range egg

1.2kg higher-welfare pork belly, deboned, skin on and scored

1.5kg free-range whole chicken

1 bunch of thyme (20g)

1.2kg higher-welfare beef topside, deboned, fat on, rolled and tied olive oil

The epic mixed roast is a blow-out alternative to the traditional Christmas Day roast. Ten

Get ahead

1. For the stuffing, peel and finely slice the onions, then place in a large non-stick pan on a medium heat, season, and dry-fry for 15 minutes, stirring regularly.

2. Add the butter and cranberries, finely grate in the lemon zest and squeeze in the juice, then pick, chop and add the sage leaves.

3. Cook for 5 more minutes, or until the onions are soft.

4. Add the cognac, carefully flame it if you wish, then let it cook away, turn the heat off and leave to cool.

5. Once cool, tear in the panettone, add the egg, and scrunch together well.

6. Sit the pork belly skin side down on 4 x 60cm lengths of butcher’s string.

7. Pat over half the stuffing, then roll up and tie to secure, poking any escaped stung back in.

8. Pack the remaining stuffing into the chicken neck cavity, then pull the skin back over it and tuck under the bird.

9. Put the thyme into the other cavity, then tie the legs together with string, also tucking in the wings and tying it around the middle.

10. Cover it all and refrigerate overnight.

On the day

1. Get all the meat out of the fridge an hour before you start cooking, rubbing each piece with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and seasoning with sea salt and black pepper.

2. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Roast just the pork in a large roasting tray on the middle shelf for 15 minutes, then add the chicken and roast for another 15 minutes.

3. Add the beef, basting the meats with the tray juices, and roast for 1 final hour, or until everything is cooked through and the juices run clear.

4. Remove the meats to a platter, cover with tin foil and a clean tea towel, and rest for 1 hour.

5. You can use the tray to reheat your gravy – skim off excess fat, then simmer the gravy on a medium-low heat on the hob until hot through, scraping up the sticky bits.

6. Pour any resting juices into the gravy, then remove the string before carving all the meat.

