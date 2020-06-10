Following an awkward confrontation with Ben at Evan’s (Cameron Daddo) musical gig at Salt, Maggie (pictured) dashes off, with her estranged husband giving chase. Seven

However, following an awkward confrontation with Ben at Evan’s (Cameron Daddo) musical gig at Salt, Maggie dashes off, with her estranged husband giving chase.

And when Ben finally catches up with Maggie, a massive argument is on the cards.

But what will Ben – who recently shared an unexpected night with single mum Gemma (Bree Peters) − say when a distraught Maggie asks if he had long been looking for an excuse to end their marriage?

When Ben (pictured) finally catches up with Maggie, a massive argument is on the cards. Seven

Also happening in the Bay this week, Jasmine has seemingly developed what appears to be an obsessive interest in Tori’s (Penny McNamee) baby daughter Grace.

What’s more, the young nurse has also begun posing as a mother in an online forum.

“I think Jasmine just wants to know how it feels to be a mum,” says Sam.

Ben recently shared an unexpected night with single mum Gemma. Seven

“She finds comfort in creating a life online that isn’t possible in the real world.”

But when Jasmine once again clashes with Tori over little Grace, the two women eventually reach an understanding about respecting each other’s boundaries.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. On sale now!