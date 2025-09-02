Fans are going crazy over Lindt’s newest flavour in SMOOTH new block

Lindt has social media going wild yet again, with fans describing the new Tiramisu flavour as “sooo good”, “divine”, and “a dream come true”.

The chocolate-coffee pairing was initially released in the classic LINDOR ball format, and has already been extremely popular, with content producer @nectoriouspapi saying it’s “one of the best Lindt flavours they’ve released in a while”.

He said the coffee flavour is strong and the coffee scent hits you as soon as you open the pack. “It’s so smooth, creamy…the coffee flavour blends well with the milk chocolate…great job on bringing Tiramisu to life in chocolate form, they’ve really nailed the flavour.”

Lindt’s popular new Tiramisu flavour is now available in a new block form. (Credit: Lindt Australia)

A smooth new shape

Introducing the all-new LINDOR Blocks!

These silky-smooth bars bring fans everything they love about LINDOR balls, in a convenient and shareable (if you can) block form. @nectoriouspapi shared his first taste on social media with his followers, proclaiming the Tiramisu LINDOR Block to be “a winner” and said he actually prefers the Block over the LINDOR balls as he feels the texture is even creamier.

The Tiramisu LINDOR Block is a 100g milk chocolate block with biscuit pieces and a smooth mascarpone and coffee filling. Lindt Master Chocolatier, Thomas Schnetzler, recommends savouring the Tiramisu chocolate with an espresso and some crisp biscotti for a perfect, sweet Dolcetto moment.

The popular Tiramisu flavour is joined on the shelf by Milk, White and Salted Caramel flavours.

The new Tiramisu LINDOR Block got the thumbs up from Nectoriouspapi. (Credit: @nectoriouspapi on Instagram)

Where can I get Tiramisu LINDOR Blocks?

These smooth and creamy new treats are already available from Coles, Woolworths, IGA and Big W, $8.50 for a 100g block. Available in Milk, White, Tiramisu and Salted Caramel.

Other flavours are available on the Lindt website.

