Lindt’s newest flavour takes you straight to Italy

The chocolate geniuses over at Lindt & Sprüngli have just rolled out their newest creation – LINDOR Tiramisu!

Advertisement

Tiramisu, which translates to ‘pick me up’, is undoubtedly one of the world’s most beloved and iconic desserts.

The classic Italian dessert is traditionally made using savoiardi (ladyfinger biscuits) dipped in coffee (or a coffee-based liqueur) and layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks, sugar and mascarpone, and topped with cocoa powder. Whilst many variations have been dreamed up over the years, the new LINDOR Tiramisu captures the essence of the classic dessert perfectly.

Read on to discover more about LINDOR Tiramisu.

Coffee AND chocolate, is there any better combination? (Credit: Lindt & Sprüngli)

Advertisement

What is LINDOR Tiramisu?

Each LINDOR truffle’s milk chocolate shell is enhanced with crisp biscuit pieces, providing a delightful textural contrast. The smooth, melting filling is a creamy and rich blend of mascarpone and subtle coffee notes, delivering the authentic flavour of tiramisu in every bite.

Lindt Master Chocolatier, Thomas Schnetzler, said: “We sought to encapsulate the magic of a classic tiramisu.

“The enticing aroma of coffee and rich milk chocolate combined with the creamy mascarpone filling and the textural delight of biscuit pieces, creates a truly multi-sensory and authentic taste experience. We are excited for chocolate lovers to discover this elegant new creation.”

The ultimate coffee delight (Credit: Lindt & Sprüngli)

Advertisement

How can I try LINDOR Tiramisu?

If you’re a lover of coffee and chocolate, you NEED to try these! They are available now from Lindt Chocolate Shops and major retailers across Australia, $13.00 for a 123g bag.

Thomas Schnetzler has been a Master Chocolatier for Lindt for two decades (Credit: Instagram @master_chocolatier_thomas)

Meet Master Chocolatier Thomas

The faces behind the ideas at Lindt are the real deal! Thomas Schnetzler was born and raised in Switzerland and after completing his formal training, moved to Australia to be a Master Chocolatier for Lindt. As one of only seven Lindt Master Chocolatiers in the world, Thomas is passionately involved in working on new Lindt products and is an integral part of spreading the Lindt message. His lifelong mission is exploring new heights of chocolate indulgence. You can follow him on Instagram, where he consistently shares his insights into all things chocolate.