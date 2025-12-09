Don’t miss out! Indulge in Italian flavours with Principe and Hinchcliff House’s limited edition menu

Italian Salumi brand Principe is bringing their renowned Prosciutto di San Daniele to Aussie shores for the first time.

Advertisement

But who are Salumi and what does this mean?

Well, their name, Salumi, originates from an Italian word that is similar to the French charcuterie and refers to a wide variety of Italian cured meats.

Prosciutto is a dry-cured Italian ham that is salted and air-dried, and Prosciutto di San Daniele is made in the town of San Daniele del Friuli, in northern Italy.

It has “Protected Designation of Origin” (DOP) status, meaning ONLY prosciutto made in this town can carry the name (similar to the protection that Champagne carries – only wine produced in this region of France can be called Champagne).

Advertisement

To celebrate the arrival of Principe’s Prosciutto di San Daniele, they have partnered with acclaimed dining destination Hinchcliff House to introduce an exclusive Aperitivo Hour menu, offering a fresh slice of Italy through decadent bites and cocktails.

Read on to find out more.

All the way from San Daniele, Italy, it doesn’t get more authentic than this! (Credit: supplied)

Get a taste of Principe Prosciutto di San Daniele at Hinchcliff House

If you’re in Sydney and interested in trying this authentic Italian ham, you’re in luck!

Advertisement

The four levels of Hinchcliff House are hosting a limited-time menu that puts a modern Australian spin on Italy’s favourite pre-dinner ritual with the finest Italian prosciutto at the centre of every delicious pairing.

At the heart of the menu sits the Principe Negroni, a first-of-its-kind twist on Hinchcliff House’s most-loved cocktail, that sees Widge’s Gin fat-washed with Prosciutto di San Daniele to create a smooth, umami-rich take on a true Italian icon, complete with a cured prosciutto garnish.

If you’re feeling hungry, each venue will offer an array of prosciutto-forward bites. The Principe Aperitivo Menu will be available until December 14, 2025, so get in pronto!

Find the details for each venue, below.

Advertisement

The Principe Negroni paired with prosciutto aperitivo. (Credit: supplied)

Principe Aperitivo Menus at Hinchcliff House

Bar Mammoni

The following Principe cocktail & snacks will be available at Bar Mammoni from 4-9pm, Wednesday to Friday:

🍸 Principe Negroni ($18)

Principe Prosciutto-washed Widges Gin, Regal Rogue Sweet Vermouth, Campari

Advertisement

Served with small skewer of fresh prosciutto

🍹 Melone Spritz ($16)

Amaro Montenegro, chocolate bitters, pink grapefruit soda

Served with a Principe Prosciutto and rockmelon gilda

Advertisement

🥂 Monte Highball ($12)

Amaro Montenegro, chocolate bitters, pink grapefruit soda

Served with Principe Prosciutto butter and fig crostino

🥙 Bao Sando with Calabrian Chilli, Stracciatella & Principe Prosciutto di San Daniele ($7.50)

Advertisement

🍕 Principe Prosciutto di San Daniele e Rucola Pizza ($12)

🥖 Sourdough Scacchiata with Shaved Principe Prosciutto and Black Garlic Butter (2pc for $12)

🍙 Porcini Arancini with Aioli, Pecorino & Principe Prosciutto (3pc for $18)

🥩 Sliced Principe Prosciutto with Rockmelon, Sorrel & Mascarpone ($28)

Advertisement

Lana

The following Principe cocktail & snacks will be available at Lana from 11:30am-3:00pm, Wednesday to Friday and 5:00-11:00pm, Monday to Saturday:

🍸 Principe Negroni ($26)

Principe Prosciutto-washed Widges Gin, Regal Rogue Sweet Vermouth, Campari

Served with small skewer of fresh prosciutto

Advertisement

🥩 Principe Prosciutto Trolley Service ($21pp)

Principe Prosciutto served tableside with Lana’s housemade Saltbush Focaccia & Whipped Ssamjang butter

🥘 Grilled Abrolhos Scallop topped with Puttanesca and Principe Prosciutto-infused XO ($14)

Part of the Principe Prosciutto Trolley Service at Lana. (Credit: supplied)

Advertisement

Grana

The following Principe cocktail & snacks will be available at Grana from 11:30am-11:00pm, Monday to Sunday:

🍸 Principe Negroni ($26)

Principe Prosciutto-washed Widges Gin, Regal Rogue Sweet Vermouth, Campari

Served with small skewer of fresh prosciutto

Advertisement

🍹 Melone Spritz ($23)

Regal rogue lively white vermouth, rockmelon cordial, prosecco, soda

Served with melon and prosciutto “gilda”

🍝 Raviolo Fritto with Quattro Formaggi, Principe Prosciutto & Truffle Honey ($13ea)

Advertisement

🥩 Sliced Principe Prosciutto with Rockmelon, Sorrel & Mascarpone ($28)

Apollonia

The following Principe cocktail & snacks will be available at Apollonia from 4pm-12am, Monday to Wednesday, 3pm-1am, Thursday to Saturday and 4pm-1pm on Sundays:

🍸 Principe Negroni ($26)

Principe Prosciutto-washed Widges Gin, Regal Rogue Sweet Vermouth, Campari

Advertisement

Served with small skewer of fresh prosciutto

🍹 Melone Spritz (from $15)

Amaro Montenegro, chocolate bitters, pink grapefruit soda

Served with a Principe Prosciutto and rockmelon gilda

Advertisement

🥂 Monte Highball (from $12)

Amaro Montenegro, chocolate bitters, pink grapefruit soda

Served with Principe Prosciutto butter and fig crostino

🍝 Raviolo Fritto with Quattro Formaggi, Principe Prosciutto & Truffle Honey ($13ea)

Advertisement

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use