Don’t miss out! Indulge in Italian flavours with Principe and Hinchcliff House’s limited edition menu

Italian Salumi brand Principe is bringing their renowned Prosciutto di San Daniele to Aussie shores for the first time.
But who are Salumi and what does this mean?
Well, their name, Salumi, originates from an Italian word that is similar to the French charcuterie and refers to a wide variety of Italian cured meats.
Prosciutto is a dry-cured Italian ham that is salted and air-dried, and Prosciutto di San Daniele is made in the town of San Daniele del Friuli, in northern Italy.
It has “Protected Designation of Origin” (DOP) status, meaning ONLY prosciutto made in this town can carry the name (similar to the protection that Champagne carries – only wine produced in this region of France can be called Champagne).
To celebrate the arrival of Principe’s Prosciutto di San Daniele, they have partnered with acclaimed dining destination Hinchcliff House to introduce an exclusive Aperitivo Hour menu, offering a fresh slice of Italy through decadent bites and cocktails.
Read on to find out more.
Get a taste of Principe Prosciutto di San Daniele at Hinchcliff House
If you’re in Sydney and interested in trying this authentic Italian ham, you’re in luck!
The four levels of Hinchcliff House are hosting a limited-time menu that puts a modern Australian spin on Italy’s favourite pre-dinner ritual with the finest Italian prosciutto at the centre of every delicious pairing.
At the heart of the menu sits the Principe Negroni, a first-of-its-kind twist on Hinchcliff House’s most-loved cocktail, that sees Widge’s Gin fat-washed with Prosciutto di San Daniele to create a smooth, umami-rich take on a true Italian icon, complete with a cured prosciutto garnish.
If you’re feeling hungry, each venue will offer an array of prosciutto-forward bites. The Principe Aperitivo Menu will be available until December 14, 2025, so get in pronto!
Find the details for each venue, below.
Principe Aperitivo Menus at Hinchcliff House
Bar Mammoni
The following Principe cocktail & snacks will be available at Bar Mammoni from 4-9pm, Wednesday to Friday:
🍸 Principe Negroni ($18)
Principe Prosciutto-washed Widges Gin, Regal Rogue Sweet Vermouth, Campari
Served with small skewer of fresh prosciutto
🍹 Melone Spritz ($16)
Amaro Montenegro, chocolate bitters, pink grapefruit soda
Served with a Principe Prosciutto and rockmelon gilda
🥂 Monte Highball ($12)
Amaro Montenegro, chocolate bitters, pink grapefruit soda
Served with Principe Prosciutto butter and fig crostino
🥙 Bao Sando with Calabrian Chilli, Stracciatella & Principe Prosciutto di San Daniele ($7.50)
🍕 Principe Prosciutto di San Daniele e Rucola Pizza ($12)
🥖 Sourdough Scacchiata with Shaved Principe Prosciutto and Black Garlic Butter (2pc for $12)
🍙 Porcini Arancini with Aioli, Pecorino & Principe Prosciutto (3pc for $18)
🥩 Sliced Principe Prosciutto with Rockmelon, Sorrel & Mascarpone ($28)
Lana
The following Principe cocktail & snacks will be available at Lana from 11:30am-3:00pm, Wednesday to Friday and 5:00-11:00pm, Monday to Saturday:
🍸 Principe Negroni ($26)
Principe Prosciutto-washed Widges Gin, Regal Rogue Sweet Vermouth, Campari
Served with small skewer of fresh prosciutto
🥩 Principe Prosciutto Trolley Service ($21pp)
Principe Prosciutto served tableside with Lana’s housemade Saltbush Focaccia & Whipped Ssamjang butter
🥘 Grilled Abrolhos Scallop topped with Puttanesca and Principe Prosciutto-infused XO ($14)
Grana
The following Principe cocktail & snacks will be available at Grana from 11:30am-11:00pm, Monday to Sunday:
🍸 Principe Negroni ($26)
Principe Prosciutto-washed Widges Gin, Regal Rogue Sweet Vermouth, Campari
Served with small skewer of fresh prosciutto
🍹 Melone Spritz ($23)
Regal rogue lively white vermouth, rockmelon cordial, prosecco, soda
Served with melon and prosciutto “gilda”
🍝 Raviolo Fritto with Quattro Formaggi, Principe Prosciutto & Truffle Honey ($13ea)
🥩 Sliced Principe Prosciutto with Rockmelon, Sorrel & Mascarpone ($28)
Apollonia
The following Principe cocktail & snacks will be available at Apollonia from 4pm-12am, Monday to Wednesday, 3pm-1am, Thursday to Saturday and 4pm-1pm on Sundays:
🍸 Principe Negroni ($26)
Principe Prosciutto-washed Widges Gin, Regal Rogue Sweet Vermouth, Campari
Served with small skewer of fresh prosciutto
🍹 Melone Spritz (from $15)
Amaro Montenegro, chocolate bitters, pink grapefruit soda
Served with a Principe Prosciutto and rockmelon gilda
🥂 Monte Highball (from $12)
Amaro Montenegro, chocolate bitters, pink grapefruit soda
Served with Principe Prosciutto butter and fig crostino
🍝 Raviolo Fritto with Quattro Formaggi, Principe Prosciutto & Truffle Honey ($13ea)