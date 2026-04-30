Ben & Jerry’s is giving away FREE unlimited ice cream – here’s how to get yours

Free ice cream. In this economy? Yes, please!

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We are delighted to bring you the most delicious news… Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is back on Tuesday, May 5!

For one glorious day, Aussies can rock up to any participating Scoop Shop and help themselves to unlimited free scoops of their favourite flavours — from classics like Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Cookie Dough to Scoop Shop exclusives.

Free cone day is back on May 5. (Credit: Supplied)

Can’t decide which flavour to try? Jump back in line and go again. In fact, trying as many flavours as you can is the whole point…

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Last year, Aussies scooped up more than 160,000 free cones nationwide.

Victoria took the crown as the most generous state with over 50,000 cones, followed by Queensland with 45,000 and New South Wales with 41,000.

Choc Chip Cookie Dough was the runaway favourite, with more than 24,000 scoops served.

So this year, Ben & Jerry’s is gunning for one million and one free scoops worldwide across 13 countries.

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Sweet-toothed fans were quick to run to the comments when the brand announced the giveaway on Instagram.

“Heck yeah! Can’t wait,” said one excited fan.

“Post graduation treat?” wrote another.

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“Can’t wait!! 🍦🍦” another commented.

Free Cone Day has been running for nearly 50 years, born when co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield wanted to thank the residents of Burlington, Vermont, for supporting their little ice cream shop through its first winter.

What started as a single scoop shop giveaway has grown into a global celebration — and Australia’s 34 participating Scoop Shops are very much in on the action.

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To find your nearest participating shop and check opening times, head to Ben & Jerry’s website.