Mammoth discounts at Coles to be made available this winter

Shoppers across the country will undoubtedly be thrilled to learn of the latest discounts at Coles this Winter.

The supermarket giant has lowered the prices of hundreds of pantry essentials and roasting meals both in-store and online to help everyday Aussies save on their weekly shop.

More than 200 products have had their prices cut significantly until at least the end of August, adding to an additional 600 products that have already been discounted as part of Coles’ Down Down pricing initiative.

800 products have been discounted by the supermarket giant to help everyday Aussies save this winter. (Credit: Rebecca Michael)

Coles Chief Commercial Officer Anna Croft told New Idea that the discounts were a means of providing Aussies to save amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“We’re committed to providing value across the products we know our customers love to buy and cook with through the winter months,” Anna said.

“Cold evenings call for hearty meals and we’re lowering the cost of roast dinners with savings on roasting meats and our Australian-grown potatoes – all down in price over the next three months to help stretch budgets further,” she added.

Discounts will be available across laundry, bathroom and cleaning products, dairy, chilled and frozen products, pantry essentials, select vegetables and bakery products, and several Coles brand meat cuts.

Coles follows in the footsteps of both Woolworths and IGA who have also introduced their own cost-saving initiatives for consumers during winter in recent weeks.

Grab some budget-friendly cuts of meat at your local Coles this winter. (Credit: Rebecca Michael)

Best Coles winter discounts:

MEAT

Coles’ Australian Award-Winning Sow Stall free Pork Belly Roast Boneless (down to $16/kg from $19/kg

– 16% saving)

Coles Australian No Added Hormones Beef Blade Roast (down to $13/kg from $15/kg – 13% saving)

Coles Australian Pork BBQ Ribs (down to $17/kg from $20/kg – 15% saving)

Coles RSPCA Approved Chicken Mince 500g (down to $5.50 from $6.50 – 15% saving)

Coles RSPCA Approved Chicken Breast Mince 500g is (down to $6.50 from $7.00– 7% saving)

Coles Australian No Added Hormones Diced Beef 500g (down to $10 from $11– 9% saving)

BAKERY

Coles Finest By Laurent White Sourdough Vienna (down to $6.50 from $7 – 7% saving)

Tip Top Pizza Base 2pk (down to $4 from $6.40 – 38% saving)

VEGETABLES

Coles Australian Grown White Washed potatoes 2kg (down to $4 from $7.50 – 47% saving)

PANTRY

Bubly Sparkling Water varieties 8 x 375mL (down to $8.25 from $16.50 – 50% saving – National excluding

Tas) and down to $7.50 from $15 – 50% saving – Tasmania)

Tas) and down to $7.50 from $15 – 50% saving – Tasmania) Heinz Big’N Chunky Soup 535g varieties (down to $3 from $4.40 – 32% saving)

La Zuppa Microwaveable Soup Bowl 420g varieties (down to $3.60 from $4.60 – 22% saving)

Natural Chip Co Tortilla Strips Sea Salt 225g (down to $4 from $6 -33% saving)

Doritos Cheese Supreme Corn Chips Sharepack 380g (down to $6 from $8.50 – 29% saving)

Twinings English Breakfast Tea Bags 50 pack (down to $7 from $8.50 – 18% saving)

Coles Premium Beef or Chicken Stock 500ml (down to $3.80 from $4.50 -16% saving)

DAIRY, CHILLED & FROZEN

Perfect Italiano Parmesan Cheese 125g varieties (down to $4 from $4.50 – 11% saving)

Devondale Pat Butter 250g varieties (down to $4.50 from $5.30 – 15% saving)

Danone Ultimate Greek Yoghurt 4 x 460g varieties (down to $4.50 from $5.75 – 22% saving)

Dairy Farmers Thick & Creamy Yoghurt 4 x 110g varieties (down to $3.95 from $5.00 – 21% saving)

Remedy Kombucha 750ml varieties (down to $5.90 from $7.50 – 21% saving)

McCains Mashed Potatoes 1kg (down to $6.50 from $7.70 – 15% saving)

Cadbury Tub Ice Cream 1.2L varieties (down to $7 from $10 – 30% saving)

Coles Mini Vienna Sticks 5pk 285ml varieties (down to $5 from $6– 16% saving)

The Sweetporium Co 1L varieties (down to $8 from $10 – 20% saving)

LAUNDRY, BATHROOM & CLEANING