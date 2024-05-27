Woolworths drop prices on 450+ winter favourites

As the weather cools and the necessity for hearty food increases, the rising cost of groceries at the likes of Woolworths, Coles, and IGA has become all too apparent.

Home cooks would be no strangers to the winter stockpile – when household cravings for light summery salads quickly turn to calls for hearty, veggie-piled meals.

In a bid to alleviate the financial stresses that winter grocery shopping may bring, Woolworths has implemented their latest Prices Dropped campaign – where they have dropped the prices of more than 450 winter essentials.

From May 29 to August 27, 2024, the supermarket giant will decrease the prices of popular winter groceries to a stable discount of an average of 19 percent.

The season-long program aims to help customers save on their regular purchases so they can feed their families more affordably.

Discounted items range from meats to vegetables, to grains – with the inclusion of some much-loved treats.

More than 450 products have been discounted until late August. (Credit: Woolworths)

Speaking on the winter rendition of their program Woolworths Supermarkets Chief Commercial Officer Paul Hanker, said, “We understand the pressures our customers are under and the need to budget for hearty, warming meals and grocery essentials for their families.”

“Our Prices Dropped program is designed to give our customers certainty on the key products they’ll be buying this season to help their budgets go further.”

While the stable of items is available to view on the Woolworths website from now on, customers can also take advantage of the supermarket’s other savings opportunities.

These include the grocery store’s Own and Exclusive Brand products, weekly specials, the Odd Bunch fresh food range, and points accrued with Everyday Rewards.