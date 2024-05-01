Getty

2. Keep your leftovers

Another way to make dinners easier during the week is to keep your leftovers. Better yet, make a bigger batch of food so you have extra servings for the following evening or even for dinners weeks later. As long as you have a freezer, you can store your extra meals until you need them. This is the best and healthiest option - say goodbye to spending money on microwavable meals that aren't healthy and don't fill you up!

3. Prepare your dinner early

If you're always rushing in the evenings, the best thing you can do to save time and have a stress-free night is to prepare your dinner early. This could mean preparing a salad or cutting up vegetables for dinner after you've had breakfast (if you have time), then, when you get home from work, all you have to do is cook it up!

4. Use a crock-pot

Another thing you can do is to invest in a crock-pot. With a crock pot, you can either prepare your dinner in the morning or the night before and set a timer so your meal is ready when you get home from work. It is the perfect way to reduce the stress of trying to get dinner prepared and cooked as soon as you arrive home and instead gives you a chance to breathe!

5. Choose easy recipes

The best thing to do to make dinner a breeze is to choose simple recipes. You don't have to sit over a hot stove for hours to produce a delicious meal. All you need is 20 to 30 minutes and you can have a full, healthy, and tasty dish on the table.

Below are just some of our delicious recipes that are ready within 30 minutes or less: