Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker CPE200
from $149 at The Good Guys
This versatile crock-pot will see you pressure cooking, sauteing, slow cooking, steaming and even making rice in no time!
With seven in-built programs and five individual cooking functions, you'll have quick, healthy meals that the whole family will love at the touch of a button with minimal effort.
Key features:
- Five cooking functions
- Fast to cook
- Seven one-touch programs are in-built
- Airtight locking lid
- 5.7-litre capacity
- Removable non-stick cooking pot
Available at:
- $160 at Appliances Online
- $179 at Myer
- $179 at Harvey Norman
Crock Pot Express Easy Release CPE210
from $169 at Stan Cash
Have a variety of healthy, homemade meals at your fingertips with just the click of a button with this Express Easy Release Pressure Multicooker Crock-Pot.
Allowing you to pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, steam, make yoghurt and more, you'll not only be able to cook with minimal effort and minimal clean-up, but will also be able to take advantage of the 13 one-touch in-built programs to ensure your dishes are made just right every single time.
Key features:
- Eight kitchen appliances in one
- 5.7 litre capacity
- The removable non-stick cooking pot is dishwasher-safe
- Airtight locking lid
- Easy-release steam dial
- Status bar to monitor pressurisation and pre-heat progress
- Fast to go
- 13 one-touch programs in-built
Available at:
- $174 at Appliances Online
- $199 at The Good Guys
- $219 at Myer
Crock-Pot Express Crock XL Multi-Cooker CPE300
from $191 at Appliances Online
With a huge 7.6 litre capacity, you'll be able to prepare meals for up to 12 people with this extra large crock-pot.
What we especially love is the versaility in cooking functions which allow for pressure cooking, slow cooking, searing, sauteing, simmering, boiling and steaming.
Key features:
- Eight cooking functions
- Fast to cook
- Seven one-touch programs are in-built
- Airtight locking lid
- 7.6-litre capacity
- Removable non-stick cooking pot
- Accompanying recipe book
- Including accessories such as glass lid, steaming rack and serving spoon
Available at:
- $219 at The Good Guys
- $219 at Myer
- $260 at Amazon
Crock-Pot Express Easy Release XL Multi-Cooker CPE310
from $197.99 at Amazon
Perfect for entertaining guests, feeding your family, and batch cooking, this crock-pot multicooker offers convenience without compromising on quality.
With endless mealtime possibilities available due to several in-built settings, you'll be able to feed up to 12 people at once, 70% quicker than traditional cooking methods.
Key features:
- 15 one-touch cook settings in-built
- Cook meals up to 70% faster
- Superior scratch resistance
- 7.6 litre capacity
- Easy-release steam dial
Available at:
- $221 at Appliances Online
- $249 at Harvey Norman
- $249 at Crock-pot
Crock-Pot Sear and Slow Cooker CHP700
from $37.25 at Target
This circular white croc-pot allows you to sear and saute in the pot directly over induction, gas, and electric cooktops.
Built to last and more durable than non-stick coatings, this versatile multi-cooker is an easy solution for busy households who want to make quick meals that are also healthy and delicious.
Key features:
- Faster cooking with DuraCeramaic
- Scratch resistant
- Auto keep warm function
- Programmable digital controls
- 5-litre capacity
Available at:
- $79 at Amazon
- $169 at Appliances Online
- $169 at Crock-pot