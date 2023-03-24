Want to try your hand at some slow cooked meals this autumn and winter? Read on to find our favourite slow cookers to invest in add to your kitchen line up.

The best slow cookers to buy in Australia

Breville

Breville Fast Slow Go cooker, $305.15 (usually $359) at Myer

If you're an avid slow cooker this is a worthy investment. It includes 14 shortcuts to make cooking dinner a breeze, with modes like soup, stew, steaming, risotto, yogurt and more.

SHOP NOW

Westinghouse

Westinghouse slow cooker, $89 at Appliances Online

An affordable alternative, this versatile cooker from Westinghouse will do all of the essentials and more. It has plenty of room, holding up to 6.5L, and distributes heat for an even cook. You can even use the inner bowl directly on the stove as a pot should you need to, which is useful to sear the meat before you slow cook.

SHOP NOW

Russell Hobbs

Russell Hobbs 3.5L slow cooker, $49 at The Good Guys

A stylish and affordable slow cooker that looks as good on the kitchen counter as your dinner. Simmer and slow cook your delicious dinner in no time.

SHOP NOW

Breville

Breville Smart Temp 6L slow cooker, $152.15 (usually $179) at Myer

Perfect for big families because this slow cooker can hold up to 6L. Cook the tastiest of meals with tender meat and perfectly cooked vegetables with the simple press of a button. IQ temperature sensors can ensure you don't overcook and ensure an even cook.

SHOP NOW

Nutri Ninja

Nutri Ninja Foodi multi cooker, $299 (usually $449.99) at Catch.com.au

This handy appliance will replace all of yours cookers because it truly does it all. You don't need to sacrifice flavour and texture for the speed in which this will do your cooking, it can even crisp a whole chicken for you in mere minutes.

SHOP NOW

WATCH: 8 of the best tips for using a slow cooker