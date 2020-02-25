RELATED: Kim Kardashian's most shocking Halloween look yet

What Does Being A Libra Mean?

If your birthday is somewhere between September 23 and October 22, then Libra is your star sign. Most Libras are known for being very charming social butterflies.

Libras are people-pleasers, which usually makes them popular with others, and if there’s drama afoot, they also love playing mediator and exercising their diplomacy skills.

Libras also have a love for all things beautiful! They are, after all, ruled by Venus, the goddess of art and pleasure. Relationships are extremely important to them, and they love being in love.

They can also be super creative and clever, which is why so many Libras are artists, writers, actors, actresses, athletes, and dancers. Sometimes, they can even be politicians, especially due to their diplomatic nature.

Famous Libra Celebrities

Libra celebrities are everywhere! Here's a list of some of the most eminent personalities under the sign of Libra:

10. Simon Cowell

Birthday: October 7, 1959

Who is Simon Cowell?

Simon Cowell is a television icon, businessman, producer, and entrepreneur among many other things. He is most known for his ‘tough love’ style of criticism as a judge on American Idol, Pop Idol, The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.

9. Halsey

Birthday: September 29, 1994

Halsey is a famous American singer famous for her catchy songs and distinct singing voice. Her hit songs include “Without Me”, “Eastside”, and “Nightmare”.

8. Lil Wayne

Birthday: September 27, 1982

Lil Wayne is one of the most famous male rappers of the 21st century. He is also a producer, songwriter, and actor. You may know him for tracks like “Lollipop”, “A Milli”, and “Mr Carter”, which he collaborated with Jay-Z on.

7. John Lennon

Birthday: October 9, 1940

John Lennon was the lead vocalist of The Beatles, the most commercially successful pop band in history. He was also a successful solo artist and one of the most influential musicians of all time. His famous songs include anti-war anthems “Imagine”, “All You Need Is Love”, and “Give Peace a Chance”, which reveal his true peace-loving Libra nature.

5. Zac Efron

Birthday: October 18, 1987

Zac Efron is an actor who rose to fame after his role as Troy Bolton in Disney's High School Musical series. He has been in several films including New Year's Eve, The Greatest Showman, Neighbors, and The Lucky One.

4. Hugh Jackman

Birthday: October 12, 1968

Jackman is an Australian actor, producer, and singer. He holds the Guinness World Record for ‘longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero’ for his 18-year stint as Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise. He starred in many films including Logan, Wolverine, The Greatest Showman, and Les Misérables.

3. Eminem

Birthday: October 17, 1972

Eminem is one of the most influential rappers of all time. He has been hailed as the ‘King of Hip Hop’ by Rolling Stones. He is celebrated for an incredibly Libran trait – his vulnerability and honesty, even when he’s talking about his own struggles.

2. Kim Kardashian

Birthday: October 21, 1980

Kim Kardashian is a TV personality, model and socialite. Kim K is famous for a number of things – a make-up line, her high-profile relationship with Kanye West, and reality television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

1. Cardi B

Birthday: October 11, 1992

Cardi B is an American female rapper who is famous for her distinct rapping style. She is the first woman in history to have two number one hits on the hot 100 Billboard chart at the same time. You might have heard “Bodak Yellow” or “I Like It” on the radio.

Justice-minded like a true Libra, Cardi B often uses her platform to raise awareness for important social issues, especially when it comes to racism and American politics. Plus, she truly has embraced her star sign tweeting that “I'm such a Libra it's not even funny my sign represents me so well.”

Celebrity Libras

From Hollywood or Bollywood, there is simply no escaping these talented and famous Libras. They’re definitely a creative force to be reckoned with!

