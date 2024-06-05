Following her success as Shiv Roy in Succession, Australian actress Sarah Snook has set her first TV starring role since the popular series concluded in 2023.

The two-time Golden Globe Award winner will star in the brand-new series All Her Fault which has been greenlit by US streaming service, Peacock. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Andrea Mara.

All Her Fault will be adapted by Megan Gallagher who will also serve as an executive producer alongside Snook.

Confirmation of the series was first revealed via Deadline on June 4, however, an Australian platform is yet to be announced.

Snook won two Golden Globe Awards in January 2024 for her role in Succession. (Credit: Getty)

What is All Her Fault about?

The official logline states, “Marissa Irvine (Snook) arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The book was released in July 2021 and was shortlisted for Crime Fiction Book of the Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards 2021 as well as being named a Top 10 Sunday Times Bestseller.

The book has a 4.3-star rating out of 9,280 reviews on Amazon and has received much praise from other bestselling authors.

Snook also won a Critics Choice Award in January 2024 for her role in Succession. (Credit: Getty)

Where to watch All Her Fault in Australia?

At this stage, All Her Fault has only been confirmed by the US streaming platform Peacock and an Australian platform is yet to be announced. However, their shows are often available through Hayu, 7Bravo, and Foxtel.

Check back here for updates.