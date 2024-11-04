  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

The Block’s Mitch and Mark and Nikki Osborne set to appear in new Aussie series

A brand-new adventure series.
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Channel Seven

A brand-new adventure series is coming to Channel Seven this November and it’s set to see eight major screen, sport and comedy stars embark on the Great Aussie Road Trip.

Advertisement

The Big Trip is set to air its first season on Channel Seven on November 13 and will see four pairs of celebrity friends set out on an epic adventure across the Australian outback.

The Big Trip cast
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Hosted by comedian Dave “Thorno” Thorton, The Big Trip turns road-tripping into a competitive sport with just two weeks to make it from the Great Australian Bight to Sydney’s Harbour Bridge.

With high-stakes challenges at every turn, each team will compete against each other for the chance to gift $300,000 of hybrid and EV cars to fans of the show.

“What starts as a love letter to Australia and its larrikin locals, twists and turns through white-knuckle, nail-biting moments to hilarious shenanigans, as alliances form, betrayals brew and scandals erupt with teams going to any lengths to claim victory,” the synopsis states.

When will The Big Trip premiere?

The Big Trip will premiere at 8.30 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, on Channel Sevel and 7Plus.

Advertisement

The Big Trip cast 2024

lydia lassila pia miranda the big trip cast

01

Lydia Lassila and Pia Miranda

The Competitors

Olympic Gold medallist and Australian Survivor contestant Lydia Lassila and actor turned Australian Survivor winner Pia Miranda will team up on this season of The Big Trip.

Nikki Osborne Gyton Grantley the big trip cast

02

Nikki Osborne and Gyton Grantley

The Performers

“Covergirl comedian” and 2024 Dancing With The Stars finalist Nikki Osborne and Underbelly star Gyton Grantley are set to compete on the first season of The Big Trip.

the block mitch and mark the big trip cast

03

Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie

The Stylists

Former The Block contestants Mitch and Mark are set to join the series in 2024. The couple first appeared on the series in 2019 and returned in 2021 and won.

Dilruk Jayasinha and Anthony Lehmann the big trip cast

04

Dilruk Jayasinha and Anthony Lehmann

The Comedians

TV WEEK Logie Award winner Dilruk Jayasinha and fellow comedian Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann make the fourth team on The Big Trip 2024.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement