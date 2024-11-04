A brand-new adventure series is coming to Channel Seven this November and it’s set to see eight major screen, sport and comedy stars embark on the Great Aussie Road Trip.

The Big Trip is set to air its first season on Channel Seven on November 13 and will see four pairs of celebrity friends set out on an epic adventure across the Australian outback.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Hosted by comedian Dave “Thorno” Thorton, The Big Trip turns road-tripping into a competitive sport with just two weeks to make it from the Great Australian Bight to Sydney’s Harbour Bridge.



With high-stakes challenges at every turn, each team will compete against each other for the chance to gift $300,000 of hybrid and EV cars to fans of the show.



“What starts as a love letter to Australia and its larrikin locals, twists and turns through white-knuckle, nail-biting moments to hilarious shenanigans, as alliances form, betrayals brew and scandals erupt with teams going to any lengths to claim victory,” the synopsis states.

When will The Big Trip premiere?

The Big Trip will premiere at 8.30 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, on Channel Sevel and 7Plus.

The Big Trip cast 2024

01 Lydia Lassila and Pia Miranda The Competitors Olympic Gold medallist and Australian Survivor contestant Lydia Lassila and actor turned Australian Survivor winner Pia Miranda will team up on this season of The Big Trip.

02 Nikki Osborne and Gyton Grantley The Performers “Covergirl comedian” and 2024 Dancing With The Stars finalist Nikki Osborne and Underbelly star Gyton Grantley are set to compete on the first season of The Big Trip.

03 Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie The Stylists Former The Block contestants Mitch and Mark are set to join the series in 2024. The couple first appeared on the series in 2019 and returned in 2021 and won.

04 Dilruk Jayasinha and Anthony Lehmann The Comedians TV WEEK Logie Award winner Dilruk Jayasinha and fellow comedian Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann make the fourth team on The Big Trip 2024.

