EXCLUSIVE: Is Han about to be the first contestant to be booted from The Block?

It’s no secret that Blockhead Han has locked horns with Foreman Dan Reilly since she arrived at the worksite in Daylesford, Vic, with her partner, Can.

But apparently we haven’t seen the half of it, with things getting so heated that Han could be the first contestant ever asked to leave the hit series!

A source on set of The Block’s 2025 season tells New Idea: “We’re seeing a toned-down version of what really went down, and it was emotionally charged. Day in, day out.”

The personality clash between Han and Foreman Dan was obvious from the first week.

Han and Dan have clashed since week one! (Photo: Channel Nine).

Han went behind Dan’s back and started waterproofing their bathroom – even though he specifically asked her not to do it on her own, as she isn’t a licensed waterproofer.

Dan confronted Han and told her she had broken his trust.

This devastated Han, but apparently not enough to avoid another clash, as the pair are set to have more words this week.

“I think it’s fair to say Han wanted to show Dan that she was ‘the boss’ and that he was working for her, which absolutely was incorrect,” our source says.

They add that Han took every instruction from Dan “personally”.

“Dan was just doing his job, and his role is supposed to be confronting,” the source adds. “These are two big personalities.”

Behind the scenes, Dan was reportedly so frustrated with Han’s repeated rule-breaking that our source says he told producers that if she didn’t start toeing the line, he wanted her penalised.

“Han was at breaking point but was doing herself no favours pushing against a system that has been implemented since the first season,” says the source.

“Han could have been the first contestant kicked off The Block!”

Han and Can’s Block journey hasn’t been smooth sailing. (Photo: Channel Nine).

“Dan felt Han and Can were inexperienced and that Han’s argumentative nature made it nearly impossible to help her,” the insider says.

“Han likes to be the boss, but on The Block, you need to be adaptable and open to criticism.”

Hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft have sided with Dan in the drama so far.

Scotty is set to have his own clash with Han this week.

Interestingly, Dan now follows Han on social media, a sign that perhaps they’ve patched things up since filming wrapped.

