Josh Thomas reveals the one thing he wouldn’t do on Taskmaster Australia

When it comes to being a certified comedic genius, Josh Thomas has this down pat.

He’s toured the country with his stand-up shows, won numerous accolades and become a mainstay on Aussie screens.

But over the course of his almost 20-year career, no project he has ever been involved with has come close to comparing to his time on Taskmaster Australia.

Josh is a self-confessed Taskmaster “super-nerd.” (Credit: Channel Ten)

While there is no prize for winning (save for a golden bust of ‘Head Taskmaster’ Tom Gleeson’s head), our comedian contestants will still battle it out for the glory of having the most innovative, stupid, and hilarious approaches to these tasks – and Josh is no exception.

Speaking with New Idea ahead of the May 23rd premiere of season two, Josh said it was a no-brainer to take part in the popular series given he was a Taskmaster “super-nerd.”

“I just love the show. It’s pure silliness.”

Facing off against Wil Anderson, Jenny Tian, Anne Edmonds, and Lloyd Langford, Josh says he was truly put through his paces as he competed, an experience he described to us as “disorientating.”

“Taskmaster consumes your brain. Most of the time you aren’t even sure if you have comprehended [the tasks] properly.”

“But it was really fun, one of the funniest shows you can do,” he added.

Josh is going head-to-head against four of his fellow comedians. (Credit: Channel Ten)

While he certainly doesn’t have any regrets about his time on the show, Josh does say there is one thing he wouldn’t do for the sake of comedy on national television.

“I would never do a TV show where they are filming me while I’m hungry, I would never go on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here or Survivor.”

“I need to be charming on TV and if you don’t give me food I’m going to be a real monster, I’m going to be such a gremlin and I do not want them filming that,” Josh joked, adding that “nudity” was also a no-go for him.

Describing his Taskmaster experience as “hazy” (which comes as no surprise given the series was filmed months ago), Josh said he was looking forward to watching his and his fellow comedians’ antics back on national television alongside Australia.

As for how he would describe the show to those yet to tune in, the 37-year-old says he has “no idea,” something we think adds to the fun.

Taskmaster Australia season two will air back to back with season three, which will commence airing in late July.