MAFS Eliot’s surprising claims about his return to the show

Controversial groom Eliot Donovan from this season’s Married at First Sight has answered several questions from fans in a revealing Reddit “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) this week.

Eliot posted a photo of himself to prove his identity before diving into the AMA, saying it was recommended to him by a friend.

“I’m happy to get down in the weeds with any hard hitting questions you have but when it comes to things I said or did on the show, please be super specific about the episode and scene so I can answer accurately! (Don’t paraphrase me…)” the groom posted.

“I’ll kick this off with the question on everyone’s mind, my favourite colour is actually blue 💕”

Eliot proving his identity on his Reddit AMA (Credit: Reddit)

Scouted for the show

Asked by a fan whether he applied for the show or was casted, Eliot claims he was casted.

“I did not apply,” Eliot said. “I received this message from a casting agent. I watched a few episodes from season 11 before agreeing.”

Eliot also said that he thought “the biggest TV show in Australia” was referring to The Block.

The message Eliot claimed he was sent by a MAFS producer (Image: Reddit)

He was brought back

Eliot also claimed he was called back following his unsuccessful marriage to Lauren.

“I didn’t,” said Eliot, in response to asking how he convinced the experts to let him come back. “They called me and told me they had another match. I didn’t even want to do the meeting with John.”

Eliot elaborated on that meeting with Married at First Sight expert John Aiken, which was shown when the groom returned as an intruder.

When asked by a fan what was the most edited scenario he noticed on the show, Eliot claimed it was that meeting with John and the way he left the experiment the first time.

Fans also questioned why it appeared he had such a radical turnaround when he returned to the show with his second match Veronica compared to when he was with Lauren.

“Clever editing and the fact that I came into the experiment treating it as a matchmaking service rather than an actual social experiment,” Eliot claimed in response.

Eliot and Veronica’s marriage didn’t last (Credit: Nine)

Thoughts on other couples and where he stands with them

While keeping tight lipped about many of the other couples, Eliot did let slip some thoughts about the other brides and grooms in this year’s experiment.

The groom revealed that he thought “There were definitely couples who stayed longer than they should have” when asked if he felt like any couples were faking it to stay on the show for exposure.

He also said he was still friends with “pretty much” everyone from the show except Veronica and Lauren.

This last revelation isn’t as surprising though, as he has appeared in TikTok videos with some of the other cast since he has left the show. This includes a recent video with Carina, who is currently still on the show with her groom Paul.