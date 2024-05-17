Everyone who has left Farmer Wants A Wife Australia 2024

After struggling to find love in the country, Farmers Bert, Dustin, Dean, Joe, Tom, and Todd have put their hearts on the line to find “the one” on Farmer Wants A Wife. But finding their life partners comes with difficult decisions, as the country boys have to evict the women with whom they see no future. Scroll on to see everyone who has left so far.

Farmer Bert chose no one. Read our exclusive interview about his decision right here.

Here’s which of Farmer Bert’s ladies have left:

Olivia

Ruby

Morgan

April

Caity

Lauren

Taneil

Caitlin

Karli

Brooke

Here’s which of Farmer Dustin’s ladies have left:

Felicity

Rebecca

Kianah

Kara

Chloe

Issi

Belle

Dean chose Teegan! More on that here.

Here’s which of Farmer Dean’s ladies have left:

Chloe (Credit: Seven)

Jayden (Credit: Seven)

Danae (Credit: Seven)

Kate

Hayley

Bella

Tiffany

Here’s which of Farmer Joe’s ladies have left:

Alice

Jen

Taylah

Chelsea

Susie

Calya

Claire

Tom chose Sarah C. More on that here!

Here’s which of Farmer Tom’s ladies have left:

Emma

Laura

Holly

Abby

Taylah

Sarah

Krissy

Farmer Todd

Here’s which of Farmer Todd’s ladies have left:

Iyesha