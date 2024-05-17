Everyone who has left Farmer Wants A Wife Australia 2024

After struggling to find love in the country, Farmers Bert, Dustin, Dean, Joe, Tom, and Todd have put their hearts on the line to find “the one” on Farmer Wants A Wife. But finding their life partners comes with difficult decisions, as the country boys have to evict the women with whom they see no future. Scroll on to see everyone who has left so far.
Farmer Bert
Farmer Bert chose no one. Read our exclusive interview about his decision right here.
Here’s which of Farmer Bert’s ladies have left:
Farmer Dustin
Here’s which of Farmer Dustin’s ladies have left:
Farmer Dean
Dean chose Teegan! More on that here.
Here’s which of Farmer Dean’s ladies have left:
Farmer Joe
Here’s which of Farmer Joe’s ladies have left:
Farmer Tom
Tom chose Sarah C. More on that here!
Here’s which of Farmer Tom’s ladies have left:
Farmer Todd
Here’s which of Farmer Todd’s ladies have left: