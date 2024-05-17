  •  
ENTERTAINMENT

Everyone who has left Farmer Wants A Wife Australia 2024

It wasn't meant to be for these hopefuls.
After struggling to find love in the country, Farmers Bert, Dustin, Dean, Joe, Tom, and Todd have put their hearts on the line to find “the one” on Farmer Wants A Wife. But finding their life partners comes with difficult decisions, as the country boys have to evict the women with whom they see no future. Scroll on to see everyone who has left so far.

Farmer Bert

farmer-bert

Farmer Bert chose no one. Read our exclusive interview about his decision right here.

Here’s which of Farmer Bert’s ladies have left:

olivia-farmer-wants-a-wife
Olivia
farmer-wants-a-wife-ruby
Ruby
farmer-wants-a-wife-morgan
Morgan
farmer-wants-a-wife-april
April
caity-farmer-wants-a-wife
Caity
lauren-farmer-wants-a-wife
Lauren
taneil farmer wants a wife
Taneil
caitlin farmer wants a wife
Caitlin
karli farmer wants a wife
Karli
brooke farmer wants a wife
Brooke

Farmer Dustin

farmer-dustin

Here’s which of Farmer Dustin’s ladies have left:

farmer-wants-a-wife-felicity
Felicity
farmer-wants-a-wife-bec
Rebecca
farmer-wants-a-wife-kianah
Kianah
farmer-wants-a-wife-kara
Kara
farmer-wants-a-wife-chloe
Chloe
issi farmer wants a wife
Issi
belle farmer wants a wife
Belle

Farmer Dean

farmer-wants-a-wife-dean

Dean chose Teegan! More on that here.

Here’s which of Farmer Dean’s ladies have left:

farmer-wants-a-wife-chloe
Chloe (Credit: Seven)
farmer-wants-a-wife-jayden
Jayden (Credit: Seven)
farmer-wants-a-wife-danae
Danae (Credit: Seven)
farmer-wants-a-wife-kate
Kate
hayley-farmer-wants-a-wife
Hayley
farmer-wants-a-wife-bella
Bella
tiffany-farmer-wants-a-wufe
Tiffany

Farmer Joe

farmer-joe

Here’s which of Farmer Joe’s ladies have left:

farmer-wants-a-wife-alice
Alice
farmer-wants-a-wife-jen
Jen
farmer-wants-a-wife-taylah
Taylah
farmer-wants-a-wife-chelsea
Chelsea
farmer-wants-a-wife-joe-and-susie
Susie
calya farmer wants a wife
Calya
claire farmer wants a wife
Claire

Farmer Tom

farmer-tom

Tom chose Sarah C. More on that here!

Here’s which of Farmer Tom’s ladies have left:

farmer-wants-a-wife-emma
Emma
laure-farmer-wants-a-wife
Laura
farmer-wants-a-wife-holly
Holly
farmer-wants-a-wife-abby
Abby
taylah-farmer-wants-a-wife
Taylah
sarah farmer wants a wife
Sarah
krissy farmer wants a wife
Krissy

Farmer Todd

farmer todd farmer wants a wife

Here’s which of Farmer Todd’s ladies have left:

iyesha farmer want a wife
Iyesha
ellen farmer wants a wife
Ellen
