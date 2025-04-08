Black Mirror is one of those shows that stays with you long after you’ve seen it.

Aside from the fact that most of its episodes will leave you questioning everything after they finish, its format is also what makes it compelling.

With season seven hitting screens in 2025, there are already so many episodes to press play on.

Luckily for you, each episode can stand on its own due to the anthology nature of the series – meaning you can pick and choose what episodes to watch and when as you wish!

Black Mirror is an award-winning series. (Credit: Getty)

What Is Black Mirror?

Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is a sci-fi anthology series that originally aired on Channel 4, a British television channel. Season 1 premiered in 2011, and after two seasons, it was purchased by Netflix. While each episode is a standalone, it’s been confirmed by Charlie Brooker himself that they all happen within the same universe.

Black Mirror focuses on the human relationship with technology – how it can go terribly in the wrong hands, or how it can turn out quite well (though episodes with “happy endings” are few and far between). The show’s title comes from the ubiquitous screens all around us, from our smartphones to our oversized television screens.

While the show usually casts up-and-coming talents, occasional big names show up in the series – Miley Cyrus, John Hamm, and Bryce Dallas Howard, to name a few!

If you’ve never seen Black Mirror but want to get stuck into it, then you’re in luck!

We review the 11 best Black Mirror episodes for your dystopian fix.

Top 11 episodes of Black Mirror to watch right now