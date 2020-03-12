“Ellen tries to appease her by giving her whatever she wants, like her art company and buying any home Portia falls in love with.”

But according to the publication, the couple have reached breaking point.

“Hopefully some time apart will do them good. They love each other so much, so I don’t think they’re about to give up on their marriage just yet,” the source adds.

Portia has spoken in the past about reports of alleged friction between her and Ellen, insisting there is no truth to the rumours.

“The divorce rumours came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed,” Portia told Us Weekly.

“I’m not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening, I thought, “Oh, now we’re finally accepted.”

Portia added of the speculation, “We avoid it. We don’t care.”

Although the couple have not commented on In Touch’s report, friends insist they live very normal and happy lives.