Ellen and Portia have been married 12 years Getty Images

‘This time last year, they were fighting like the banshees. There’s hope for them yet!’

Problems started when the couple agreed for Ellen to scale back on her work and to move to Portia’s native country, but then Ellen signed on for another season of her talk show and Portia was not too happy.

'They let things slide at various stages, which really pushed them to the brink on a few occasions,’ says the insider.

The couple reportedly considered moving to Australia Getty Images

‘But now they’ve made a firm decision to just let go of the bad vibes. No more jealousy and bickering and instead, more date nights and weekend retreats, just the two of them,’ the source adds.

According to the insider, they’ve made a pact to sleep in the same house, in the same bed, and stop living such separate lives.

‘They really do care about each other, more than they even realised and they’re trying hard to put more back into their marriage.’

Ellen and Portia are closer than ever Getty

Amid the rumours of marital troubles, an out-there report in US magazine In Touch last week claimed the couple have embraced unusual practices to keep their marriage going, including ‘vows of silence and strict rules which include using hands instead of utensils and avoiding dining with others in social situations.’