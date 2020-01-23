‘This time last year, they were fighting like the banshees. There’s hope for them yet!’
Problems started when the couple agreed for Ellen to scale back on her work and to move to Portia’s native country, but then Ellen signed on for another season of her talk show and Portia was not too happy.
'They let things slide at various stages, which really pushed them to the brink on a few occasions,’ says the insider.
‘But now they’ve made a firm decision to just let go of the bad vibes. No more jealousy and bickering and instead, more date nights and weekend retreats, just the two of them,’ the source adds.
According to the insider, they’ve made a pact to sleep in the same house, in the same bed, and stop living such separate lives.
‘They really do care about each other, more than they even realised and they’re trying hard to put more back into their marriage.’
The publication’s source claims that the couple are hiding away in their ‘own isolated world’.
‘Ellen is known to cut off long-time friends and not talk to them for years,’ alleges the insider.
‘She’s turning into Howard Hughes, hiding away in her own little isolated world,’ they note, adding: ‘Ellen and Portia are multimillionaires living in a bubble. They’re out of touch and becoming more and more eccentric.’
The couple have yet to respond to the bizarre claims.