Delta Goodrem (pictured) is rumoured to be fighting to retain her place on The Voice coach’s panel when the reality show moves to its new home on Seven next year. Nine

“I love the show. It’s such a wonderful experience and is something I’ve been a part of since day one,” Delta began, before addressing rumours of being "dumped".

“I say after every season – because everybody asks every year – that, as an artist, I take in each moment and appreciate the year that’s been and all the different things I’ve been a part of.

“Then looking ahead, I step into every role and every decision for my next chapter as an ever-evolving artist, and it’s always a step-by-step process of looking at my goals and planning the year ahead,” she added.

Delta (pictured) addressed the rumours of whether she’ll be back on the coaching panel in 2021, while giving a vague insight into her future. Getty

Delta’s comments came after it was reported she and former Voice host Sonia Kruger previously clashed behind the scenes.

According to a well-placed insider, Delta and Sonia would allegedly “ignore each other” on set and it made working with them uncomfortable.

“The crew had to walk on eggshells around them,” the on-set spy claimed.

“We would even have to coordinate hair and makeup timings to make sure the girls weren’t scheduled together.”

Delta (left) is reportedly very close with Kelly Rowland (right). Getty

Sonia, 55, hosted The Voice on Channel Nine from 2015 until jumping ship to the Seven Network last year. She’ll now be fronting the singing competition from the rival network.

And while the verdict is still out as to who will be sitting in the big red chairs when the show returns to our screens in 2021, the source claims Sonia is secretly hoping Delta doesn’t return.

“In an ideal world, Sonia would like to see a new panel of coaches, but it’s not up to her,” the insider added.