Delta showed off her shorter hairstyle Channel 9

All four of the superstar coaches appeared on the breakfast segment and gave an insight into why Season 9 is set to be one of the biggest yet for the popular series.

Coach Guy Sebastian revealed that he believes the coaches are all back together because of the vibe he brought to the show.

"[The other Coaches] said that I just brought this energy to the panel," he said.

Renee and Delta at the G'DAY USA gala in January Getty

There'll be new energy on set too, with two new hosts fronting the show.

Darren McMullen returns to the show after having hosted the first four seasons, and he'll be joined by Renee Bargh, who has spent the last decade as a host on the Emmy Award-winning US entertainment show Extra.

Renee and Delta are long-time pals, with the pair recently hanging out together at the G'DAY USA gala in January.

"We're a big family at The Voice so why not keep bringing in new family members who are already an extension of our world… It's going to be amazing," said Delta.