The singer admitted to “self-medicating with alcohol”. Getty

"He has been issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for high-range PCA; he is due to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 11 April 2022."

News of the charges came after Daniel released a statement saying he would be checking himself into rehab after he admitted to “self-medicating with alcohol” to deal with PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

"Last night I got lost while driving and was in an accident," he explained in a post to Instagram.

"I am okay. Everyone is okay."

Daniel explained that he became "lost" while driving under the influence. Instagram

“Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression. I know that this is not sustainable or healthy,” Daniel wrote.

“I have to step back now as I’m self admitting to a rehabilitation centre and I don’t know how long I’ll be there.

“Appreciate your love and support as always,” he concluded.

The singer received a slew of supportive comments from fans and fellow celebrities, with entertainment editor Richard Wilkins writing: "Love you Mate … Anything Anytime…"

It's not the first time the Silverchair rocker has opened up about his mental health struggles.

In an appearance on The Project, Daniel credited "years and years" of therapy in being able to deal with the pressures of fame and the anxiety that came with it.

“It took me years and years and years of really heavy, heavy therapy,” Daniel said.

“And if I didn’t do that work, I don’t think that I would be here.”

