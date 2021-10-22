Daniel and Natalie didn't speak for ten years. Getty

Daniel continued, "And then, I don’t know, I took it of my own volition and said, ‘Why are we not talking?’ I didn’t really understand and she was like, ‘I don’t know why we’re not talking either!’"

It seems that any bad blood that may have lingered between the former couple is now long gone, with the 'Torn' hitmaker even joining her ex-husband on his new Spotify podcast series, Who Is Daniel Johns?

In the pair's episode, Natalie heaped praise upon Daniel, calling him a “musical genius” and a “Peter Pan, maybe”.

Daniel and Natalie were married for five years before the couple divorced in 2008.

The pair have since reconnected and remain friends. Getty

Elsewhere in his chat with The Project, Daniel also credited "years and years" of therapy to deal with the pressures and fame and the anxiety that came with it.

“It took me years and years and years of really heavy, heavy therapy,” Daniel said.

“And if I didn’t do that work, I don’t think that I would be here.”