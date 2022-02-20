Cameron Daddo
Wildcard Cameron Daddo was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the competition. After dancing the tango, the actor received a total of 23 from the judges - a five/ten from Todd McKenney, and sixes from Helen Richey, Paul Mercurio, and Mark Wilson.
With the second lowest score, in the end, it was Cameron who was also ranked lowest by the audience and had to part with his dancing shoes.
