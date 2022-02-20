Dancing With The Stars: All Stars is back and the celebrities are ready to rumba!

Past winners, favourites, and even a few wildcards are strapping on their tap shoes in order to impress the judges, and country, and win that coveted Mirror Ball trophy.

And while some continue to dance their way to victory, others have been unable to find their feet in the competition.

Here's every star who's been booted from Dancing With The Stars: All Stars so far.