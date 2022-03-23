David on Dancing With The Stars: All Stars in 2022. Seven

During David’s 2014 stint on Dancing With The Stars, his days consisted of work and his nights consisted of rehearsal, meaning family time was limited.

The former athlete has been quick to sing his wife’s praises during this time, explaining how she expertly held down the fort.

“I’m lucky I have an amazing wife who’s phenomenal in looking after (the kids) and going above and beyond,” he told the Daily Mail following his win.

For David and Carla, they’re firm believers in a “relaxed” parenting style.

“(The kids) have a clear - unofficial - code of behaviour which we model as parents and in turn they replicate when dealing with one another and others,” the mum-of-three told Flat Out Mum. “Respect, Empathy and Honesty are values that we wish to install in our boys.”

David and Carla share four sons. Instagram

Another thing David has been passing on to his sons is his love of dance, confessing he would boogie with them every night before they went to bed.

"We play whatever they want from Chris Brown, to Michael Jackson, to Iggy Azalea, so everything we just chuck it on, and we dance for thirty minutes, they get their energy out and we also have a dance together, so it’s a nice moment I have with my sons,” he told the Daily Mail.

Following his first DWTS stint, the AFL alum added some new dance moves to his repertoire, assuring that they would come handy with Carla.

“When we go to parties, or even in the kitchen at home, I can give her a little twirl.”

As proud as ever of his family, recently celebrating his first son’s first day of high school, David is quick to pay tribute to his loved ones on his social media.

Having celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary in October 2021, David shared a gushing post to the mother of his children.

“🤵🏾‍♂️💍👰🏻Twelve years married to this incredible human today, and many more loving you,” the former athlete wrote on Instagram.

“Happy wedding anniversary baby, so glad I made it back to Melbourne to celebrate our love together. My lifesaver and reason behind all I do.”

