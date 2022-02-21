Who will win this season? Seven

Flocking to Sportsbet, Dancing With The Stars viewers have placed their bets as to who they think will win this season.

Currently in number one place, with odds of 1.44, is 2019 runner up, Courtney Act (AKA: Shane Gilberto Jenek).

Three years ago, Courtney and her partner Josh Keefe just missed out on the Mirror Ball trophy, losing to actor Samuel Johnson and his partner, Jorja Freeman.

Courtney Act is the predicted winner according to Sportsbet. Seven

When Shane Gilberto Jenek from Brisbane Australia met Sydney Drag queen Vanity Faire in 2002, his life changed forever.

Intrigued by the world of Drag, Shane was inspired to start his own career under the stage name: Courtney Act. That same year, she entered and won the Diva Rising Star competition.

Courtney is publicly gender fluid, going by the pronouns they/she/he. In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2019, they explained that they “throw away the definitions of gender”.

A year after donning her Courtney Act persona, the star auditioned for the inaugural season of Australian Idol.

WATCH: Cameron Daddo prepares for Dancing with the Stars (Article continues after video)

While he first appeared as Shane, he failed to receive a ‘yes’ from judges Ian 'Dicko' Dickson, Marcia Hines, and Mark Holden.

The next day, he re-auditioned for the show as Courtney Act, and managed to secure his place in the competition, becoming the first ever L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ to openly appear on a reality TV talent show.

From there, Courtney went on to have a career in music, appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race, Celebrity Big Brother UK, Neighbours and, of course, Dancing With The Stars.

Other top contenders to take out top prize in this year's DWTS, according to Sportsbet, include former AFL player David Rodan, actress Bridie Carter, and more.

So, have the fans got it right? We'll have to keep watching to find out!

