“[Ethan] was very young but I didn’t ever wanna see him in an environment where it’s a little bit bitter or argumentative,” he said.

Unlike his girls, the model’s first-born is never shown on his Instagram. It is believed this has been a conscious joint decision made by Dannii and Kris in order to protect his privacy.

When a follower questioned why the rugby alum never showed his son on his Instagram page, Kris was quick to respond that they “never will”.

"This is a personal page where I post what I like, not what you 'think' you can demand,” he added.

When it comes to his daughters, Kris is more than willing to share his father role with his followers.

Kris is constantly sharing glimpses into his family life on Instagram. Instagram

Along with his current partner Sarah, the Myer ambassador welcomed his first daughter Mila in December 2018.

The proud dad took to Instagram to delight in the news with his fans, sharing a photo of himself and Sarah cradling their newborn.

“Last night at 10:15pm the world became a better place,” the British TV personality captioned the photo. “The birth of our baby girl Mila Elle has been the most magical adventure ever.”

A year later, also in December, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Frankie, also announcing the news on Instagram.

“Yesterday 12.12.19 all of our Christmas wishes came true, we introduced our healthy baby girl Frankie Elle Smith into the world,” the Dancing With The Stars celeb wrote.

Kris also shares a son, Ethan, with his ex, Dannii Minogue. Getty

As the years go on, Kris is equally as gushy over his girls, constantly sharing updates to his page.

“My people..... I love you all dearly ❤️,” he captioned one sweet post.

With a tight-knit family unit, it’s no surprise that Kris decided Frankie’s first birthday party in December 2020 was the perfect occasion to get down on one knee and propose to Sarah.

"2020 wasn't all bad... she said yes,” he announced on Instagram.

