“She was beautiful and articulate. I needed to know her. I Googled ‘Who is the new ABC sports presenter?’, and Georgie’s name came up. I sent her a direct message on Instagram, which opened with, ‘I promise I’m not crazy’.”

Luckily for Rob, Georgie recognised Rob from his Australian Idol days – a show which she was an avid fan of during his season while she was in high school.

Since that initial DM-slide, a loving relationship blossomed and in 2020 the former Neighbours star told Now To Love what he believed the key to their success is.

“I read somewhere once that if both people think that they're batting above their average, the relationship is in a good place,” Rob said.

“I think she's just a sensational human being. She's funny, a lot smarter than me, she inspires me with her work ethic and who she is as a human. I think we worked because we talk and we talk a lot about what works, what doesn't work for us, the monthly reviews [laughs].”

Almost a year after that interview, Rob chatted to WHO and revealed the couple had hit a new milestone.

"We’re tracking along nicely, we’re coming up to three years and we’ve just moved into our place. She was living at my place in the city and we’ve just moved out of there and into our place which is lovely," Rob spilled.

"We’re doing adult stuff – we’re going furniture shopping and buying a couch."

But the best was yet to come for the smitten pair, and as the calendar ticked over to 2022 Rob and Georgie were clearly ready to solidify their romance even further.

Taking to Instagram on New Year’s Day, Rob announced the happy news fans had been waiting – he’d put a ring on it!

“Best road trip of my life. I asked this girl to be my wife…” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple together, with Georgie brandishing an engagement ring.

“Happy New Year everyone. Hope you learnt some new skills throughout the last few years. Went deeper. Loved harder. Listened more. It’s worth it.

“Had a few beers with a mate the other day. He offered up some advice about marriage… ‘Give.’ That was it. Simple. I’m gonna give it a go. Cause she’s worth it.”

Congratulations to the happy couple – we can’t to see the wedding!

