Cameron and Aliso tied the knot after three months of dating. Instagram

But no amount of family intervention was going to stop Cameron and Alison from heading down the aisle in 1991. And shortly after tying the knot, the newlyweds packed their bags and headed for LA so Cameron could pursue his acting career.

It was a big adjustment, and the gruelling nature of the industry meant that money became increasingly tight.

"It got very tense for a while on several occasions,” Cameron told the No Filter podcast in 2017. “Then something would open up and suddenly you forget there was a moment where we had $100 in the bank because now we're doing okay."

And financial problems weren’t the only hurdle the couple faced. In 2019, Cameron revealed he was unfaithful to his wife early on in his career in 1994.

Cameron revealed he was unfaithful to his wife early on in his career. Instagram

"I was the one who left the marriage," the Aussie actor said, revealing when it came to overcoming his transgressions, "honesty was the best policy". Cameron and Alison sought marriage counselling and were able to repair their relationship.

It’s clear that the couple have been incredibly candid about all aspects of their relationship, particularly on their podcast, Separate Bathrooms And Other Handy Marriage Tips

Alison has even said she was inspired to do the podcast so she could speak out about the common fallacies of marriage and relationships, telling Woman’s Day that it was quite confronting to receive messages from fans putting the duo on a pedestal, deeming their relationship as "couple goals" or saying they wish they could "have what you have".

WATCH: Cameron Daddo and Alison Brahe's hilarious TikTok (Article continues after video)

"You don't get to 28 years of marriage without a hell of a lot of work and struggles – and a fair chunk of pain and tears," admitted the '90s Aussie cover girl.

"But what you do get is a massive amount of learning – you learn forgiveness and there's an enormous amount of self-growth. We just didn't want anyone thinking that their marriage or relationship sucked in comparison to ours."

After 25 years in LA, Cameron and Alison made the decision to return to Australia in 2017, where they now live in Sydney’s Northern Beaches with their three kids, daughters Lotus, 25, and Bodhi, 15, and son River, 21.

For the couple, their parenting commitments always trump any professional gigs.

Cameron and Ali share three kids: Lotus, River, and Bodhi. Instagram

"As far as work goes for me, if something clashes with a family thing like a birthday or a graduation, I've always been upfront with producers about what dates I need out so I can be present," the Home & Away alum told WHO of juggling his career and his kids.

While Cameron and Alison were ready to tie the knot after three months of dating, the parents recently told who that they’d have questions if their kids decided to follow in their footsteps.

“There would be a lot more talking about that now. I wouldn’t try and talk them out of it, but maybe ask what is the rush? But we know when you’re in the first flush of love, common sense goes out the window.”

Having recently celebrated 30 years of marriage, it’s clear that their love can overcome anything.

In a gushing anniversary Instagram post to Ali, Cameron deemed their relationship “a true dance of love”.

Cameron and Ali recently celebrated 30 years of marriage. Instagram

“I knew the from our …second date that I wanted to spend my life with you and I am so grateful you’ve chosen to hang in there with me and ride the see-saw of life… we both know the game lasts as long as both players are willing to make the necessary adjustments… and you’ve had to make a million of them.



“I stopped counting how many homes we’ve lived in when it reached a dozen and I reckon we’ve done really well to grow 3 amazing kids… and through it all, you still have the sharpest wit, the biggest and kindest heart and best laugh of anyone I know.



“We’ve kindled the fire, burned it, stoked it back up many times, ours is a love that goes deep… and I am so grateful for your grit and love in all its forms.



“Also, it was me that took your phone charger this morning 😞but I did take the recyclables out… again. You know it’s the little gestures. ❤️ I love you 🙌🥂❤️.”

For your own "true dance of love", sign up for eharmony today.