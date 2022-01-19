Kylie Gillies shares two sons, Gus and Archie, with her husband Tony. Instagram

In 2019, Kylie spoke to Good Health & Wellbeing about the busyness of being a mum, explaining that her weekends and weeknights were "full of the boys' sports events".

"Being a mum to teens is terrific, but it's busy. It's hard to keep up. It's a full-time job, coupled with my full-time TV job!"

By her side for any potential parenting advice are her colleagues Seven News' Ann Sanders and Sunrise's Natalie Barr, who also have sons.

"I was seeking wisdom from women who'd 'been there, done that.' I'd be lost without my 'boy-mum' friends," the presenter said.

Archie recently got his P Plates. Instagram

As her children grow up, with her eldest now 19 and her youngest 17, Kylie confesses she struggles with her boys forging their own paths.

"I'm painfully aware of the present, and each family holiday is bittersweet as I know that it might be our last.

"I want to spend as much time with them as I can, but all they want to do is be with their friends, which I get – and it's wonderful. But I end up crying on my husband's shoulder."

A recent bittersweet moment for Kylie was when her youngest son Archie nabbed his first provisional license, with the presenter taking to Instagram to document the occasion.

"We’ve decorated the tree together for 19 years now and I wasn’t ready to give up another tradition just yet. 🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻." Instagram

"Mum’s taxi is officially parked," she wrote. "I don’t know whether to be happy. Or cry. Maybe both? Congrats Archie xx ❤️🚕❤️."

Despite Gus and Archie growing in independence, a Christmas tradition saw the family reunited. And Kylie was over the moon.

"And the tree is finally up 🎄 Hallelujah 🎄🎄🎄," Kylie wrote on December 15th. "It took us 8 days to do it. We put the lights on first and after 20 years they had the AUDACITY to stop working 😂.

"By the time we got new ones..and tried to get everyone AT HOME TOGETHER, UNDER THE SAME ROOF, ALL AT ONCE… more than a week went by. I nearly gave up and did it myself..but we’ve decorated the tree together for 19 years now and I wasn’t ready to give up another tradition just yet. 🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻."

