Home and Away alum Cameron Daddo has honoured his eldest daughter, Lotus, in the sweetest way possible as she reaches an important milestone.

To celebrate Lotus' 25th birthday party, the former Home and Away actor shared a sweet video and pictures of his daughter on Instagram, along with a special message.

In the video filmed during Lo's last birthday in 2020, the birthday girl enters the room completely decked out with musician Harry Styles' face, his song Watermelon Sugar playing in the background and her family wearing masks of Harry's face.

"It's a very Harry birthday for you!" Cameron can be heard saying behind the camera.

"What a special young lady you are @lo_daddo HappyBirthday honey! Here’s to you your very “Harry” Birthday #flashback2020 know one thing... you are loved!❤️❤️❤️🎂🥳😘" the actor captioned the post.