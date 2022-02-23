Angie Kent was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2015. Instagram

After an ultrasound failed to detect anything unusual, Angie underwent keyhole surgery which confirmed she had the affliction.

"I was relieved [by the diagnosis], because I finally had answers as to why I'd been in such pain for such a long time," she told our sister publication TV WEEK in 2019.

Along with extremely painful periods, Angie grapples with excessive bleeding, pain during intercourse, urination and bowel movements, as well as fluctuating weight and mood swings.

"My mood changes so much that I am not my usual 'Angie self’ which can be quite daunting,” the 32-year-old told Body & Soul in 2019, before adding that the pain can stop her from leaving her house.

Angie first hit screens on Australia's Gogglebox in 2015.

To manage her symptoms, Angie has stressed that, while she prefers to go the natural route, sometimes she will resort to pain medication if things are unbearable.

Unfortunately, endometriosis isn’t the only health battle Angie is facing, with the Gogglebox alum also being diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome).

PCOS is a condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of male sex hormones (androgens).

In December 2021, Angie took to Instagram to candidly share that her PCOS pain had gotten “worse by the day”.

"After yet another terribly painful ultrasound yesterday, we have found that I am riddled with polycystic ovaries.”

Angie said her condition was so dire that her doctor "couldn't believe" what he was seeing during one of her check ups.

"Stress played a massive part in this wild development," she said, adding that she's also dealing with pudendal neuralgia, a pain caused by the nerve that supplies the skin between the pubic bone and the tail bone.

"I will be getting pelvic floor Botox for the often debilitating pain and nerve damage," the I'm A Celeb veteran added.

"While I am under that procedure we will also be doing my third laparoscopy surgery at the beginning of next year where we will look into these [PCOS] cysts and remove any endometriosis that has returned."

"After yet another terribly painful ultrasound yesterday, we have found that I am riddled with polycystic ovaries."

As well as grappling with endo and PCOS, in February 2022, Angie revealed that she had undergone her largest surgery yet, which uncovered a new diagnosis: interstitial cystitis.

Detailing the surgery, Angie wrote on Instagram: "I ended up having a complicated laparoscopy, including use of las hysteroscopy, with endometrial biopsy, performed in a cystoscopy and urethroscopy with an ultrasound, in conjunction with a surgi pudendal nerve block along with a dose of botox in my pelvis for my nerve damage 😅 his words. I'm still learning."

The star explained she would be finding out more about the condition in a follow up appointment, before adding that her ovaries were very enlarged.

"Scarring was found on the left side of my pelvis - it's difficult to know if it's scar tissue or endometriosis at this stage. All removed too. Which is great news because last laparoscopy a year and a half ago my bowel was mostly riddled with scar tissue and endometriosis."

Angie has also appeared on The Bachelorette, I'm A Celebrity, and Dancing With The Stars.

In the past, Angie has expressed some concerns she has about her future fertility as a result of her health conditions, explaining that there are days she is “really concerned” about it, while at other times she is at ease, according to Body & Soul.

“I know from my research that I have to start thinking about (having kids) in the next few years – or at least start prepping my body now,” Angie told TV WEEK.

“If I can’t have children I will deal with that when the time comes. I will adopt or foster. I will always be a mother,” the DWTS celeb also told Body & Soul.

"I don’t think giving birth to a child defines whether or not you are a mother. Caring, loving and supporting something unconditionally.... Now that is a Mumma!”

